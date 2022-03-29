I’ve never been one to leave well enough alone, so why should I start now?
Yep, I’m going to have to do a column not unlike last week’s, which was about head transplants. Let’s go for a two-fer this time — after all, two heads are better than one, right?
Okay, suppose you were born with two heads on your shoulders. Methinks that would open up a whole new can of worms, and I hope my malarkey isn’t headed for File 13 when my editor gets hold of this. If you never get to read this, that means he headed it off at the pass.
Having two heads could be quite interesting. But would it be more advantageous, or more of a pain elsewhere?
Let’s put our heads together and study on this for a minute.
First of all, I’m a lifelong hat guy, so I think it’d be wonderful to be able to run around with two of them on at the same time — big score for me! I hate wearing ties, so I’m guessing it’d be impossible to find a shirt collar that could circumvent two necks. Another win-win for me!
I love to sing, so how cool would it be to be able to perform duets with myself? I can just imagine how great the harmony would sound in the shower, where the acoustics are always amazing. Hmmm … I can also imagine having to use twice as much shampoo. Maybe it’d help if one of us was bald-headed.
When I was bored, I guess I could have a staring contest with myself.
And when it came to the world hot dog eating championship, move over Joey Chestnut, with your mere 76 dogs and buns, eaten in 10 minutes. I’d (I mean, we’d) be wolfing them down so fast that he’d think a school of half-starved piranhas was in the contest with him!
You know how we all talk to ourselves now and then? That would actually not be too strange, as I’d be able to answer myself, even if it looked weird to passersby.
Would I address myself as “we?” And would others address me as “y’all?” Now that I think of it, all that could be quite the head turner.
Of course an abnormality such as this would have its drawbacks. Would you want to sit behind you in the movie theater and have me (us) blocking your view of the screen? No, you’d get tired of that and conk my two heads together like Moe did to Larry and Curly in all those Three Stooges movies.
I believe it would be financially disadvantageous when it came to having dental work done. Who would insure you? And you’d be putting your money where your mouth is, times two!
I like to sleep on my side, so I don’t know if that could ever be comfortable.
And what if one head woke up screaming from a nightmare? Or worse yet, what if one was a bad snorer? You remember that Mike Lindell guy from the My Pillow commercials? I think I’d have to learn to sleep on my back and have him make an extended one that I’d call “Our Pillow.”
Having two heads would sure take some getting used to. I can only imagine the rhythm and synch I’d have to manifest if both my heads were having their teeth brushed at the same time.
One of us would just have to be lefthanded, that’s all there is two it.
We’d also have to have an agreement to turn our heads to sneeze or cough.
Oh yeah, and we’d have to promise not to give each other a wet willy.
Being two-headed could actually help while driving, as I could look both ways at the same time. But if one head was a back seat driver who was actually in the front seat, I might just have to beat myself up over that.
If I were given the death penalty and sentenced to go to the gallows, would the hangman have to tie two nooses? It’d be a double header event.
I know, I think too much.
Hey, I just had a thought — what if one head was male and the other was female? That might have to be a subject for another time, so let me put my heads together and cogitate on that for a bit.
Meanwhile, stay ahead of the game and I’ll try to do the same.
