Happy International Respect for Chickens Day, y’all!
I bet you’ve never heard that one before, but today’s the day to greet others with this relatively new phrase. And it’s for real.
Exactly what “respect” means where chickens are concerned, I’m not entirely sure of. I think it may have originated from those protesting them being used in lab experiments. Or in protest of overused riddles like, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” and “Which came first — the chicken, or the egg?”
But more than likely, it may be a clever way to start a movement that could lead to more people abandoning meat and becoming vegans.
Sly, ain’t they?
I have all sorts of respect for chickens, especially those who get fried up and wind up on my plate, next to the mashed taters and green beans. As the saying goes, fried chicken is my spirit animal!
We raised chickens when I was growing up, namely for fresh eggs, but now and then one of them would be sacrificed in the name of Sunday dinner and my granny would do the honors of either wringing their necks or chopping off their heads with an axe.
I think one of the times I was most scared as a kid was seeing Granny whack the head off one of them, only to have the thing jump up and run around for a minute or two. I guess I thought it was a “poultrygeist” — terrifying.
And eating it afterwards was a little spooky, too.
I believe it was Cherokee, North Carolina where my young family and I saw what was billed as “dancing chickens” many years ago. I was horrified to later learn that what inspired the dancing was heat, applied under the base on which they stood. Add peppy music and you get the idea.
Not good, nor right.
But also on display was a chicken that would “play the piano.” Looked pretty legit to me, but I found out afterwards that a corn kernel would appear on each note and would sound off when the bird’s beak pecked at the key. And in the right order, an actual tune would be recognized. It was a mini-piano of course, but quite entertaining, however it was that they made the corn to appear in just the right order.
Now I’m wondering if that chicken was ever on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
If you visit the Ripley’s Believe It of Not Museum in St. Augustine you’ll see Mike the Headless Chicken. He somehow survived having his head whacked off back in the 1940s, and lived for a year and a half, being fed with an eyedropper. His owners took him on tour all over the country, making enough money off this sideshow oddity that they were able to buy new farming equipment and a truck. His story is well-documented on the internet, and there’s even a statue of him in Fruita, Colorado, where they celebrate him with Mike the Headless Chicken Festival each June.
I don’t know if he ever tried to crow after his noggin lopping, but I do know I’d have woke up screaming if I would’ve heard it.
What a sad world this would be without chickens. Most of us would lose half our recipes, if you think about it. We’d have no chicken jokes, no Easter eggs, no Foghorn Leghorn cartoons, and we’d lose that crazy chicken dance they do at wedding receptions as well.
And who’d crow for us at daylight? And what would you put in the pot with your dumplings, Vienna sausages?!
Chickens are said to outnumber us humans four to one, worldwide. I’m good with those odds because I like to eat them to help the world being taken over by them. Just last week I was at a country buffet in Lake City, Florida, and spied a bodacious pan of fried gizzards. Give me those and a bottle of hot sauce, and plenty of elbow room. They’re not everybody’s cup of tea, but you can count on me to not let that part of the chicken be wasted.
In fact, if I eat enough of ‘em, they’ll be “waisted” when my belly is full.
There used to be a small eatery here called The Nocatee Diner. Their gizzards were as tender as a mother’s love, I tell you. So tender, in fact, that one time when I went there with some buddies, I got an inspiration.
When the waitress asked me what I was having, I ordered a GLT. That’s right — gizzards, lettuce, and tomato. It’s not often that I’ll replace bacon with anything, but idea turned out to be quite delicious. It was so heavenly that my taste buds rejoiced and were exceedingly glad. True story and a scrumptious memory.
So, happy International Respect for Chickens Day, one more time. I have to go because I think I hear a batch of gizzards calling my name for supper….
