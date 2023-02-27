Unless you are a nudist, you should be able to relate to today’s subject — clothing!
We all have outerwear and underwear and any other kind of wearable thing you can think of, and it all serves a purpose.
And just think, if you were in fact a nudist, you’d save money on clothes, but what would you do with all that closet space in your house?
“Clothes make the man,” said some Latin dude named Erasmus, about a million years ago. I say they can also break the man, if he spends too much money on them.
Sure, it’s popular to try to keep up with the latest styles and to fit in with whoever those “in” people are. I never did. After seeing how one year we’re wearing skinny ties and then the next year they’re the fat ones, I knew I’d never be a slave to fashion.
The tie thing was never a problem for me, because I’ve detested them all my life. I’d rather wear a pink tutu. Granted, I’ve had to put one of those cloth chokers on from time to time, and I’ll always believe that one of the best inventions ever was the clip-on tie. Whoever designed that should be on Mount Rushmore, wearing one. I hate ties so much that I’ve made arrangements to be cremated so my wife can’t put one on me. She might have one burned with me, but I won’t be wearing that sucker!
I am not ashamed to say that I keep various sizes of clothes in my closet. Okay, so they’re fat clothes. There, I’ve said it. Happy now?
Who can afford to keep getting rid of theirs and buying more all the time, every time their weight fluctuates?
First off, I hate trying on clothes in the store. I’d rather buy them and try them on when I get home. Dressing rooms are too open, with no ceilings and doors whose bottoms are so far off the ground that somebody’s support animal could pop in, grab my britches, and hightail it.
Am I right?
Who cares what kinds of fashions come and go? Don’t worry — they’ll be back, so just hang onto what you’ve got. Except those hideous lime green leisure suits from the 1970s. If any are still around, they need to be taken outside and burned. Immediately.
I see that bell-bottomed pants have been back around for a bit, and some hip-huggers as well. Now I’m waiting for the men’s paisley shirts with giant lapels and puffed sleeves to return.
Not that I’ll be wearing them, mind you.
As far as clothing goes, if it’s comfortable, I’m liable to wear it. As long as I like what I’m wearing and am wearing enough to not get arrested for indecent exposure, I’m good to go. I prefer dark clothing, as somebody once said it makes the wearer look slimmer than they are.
Maybe I should go goth. Tthere’s less chance of colors clashing that way.
Another thing — if you see me wearing suspenders, I’ll also have on a belt. One or the other may fail, you know, and there’s nothing wrong with having a Plan B tightly in place.
Who wants to look like one of those emaciated, poker-faced models that sashay down the runways in Paris, looking like aliens because they’ve attached to their bodies anything they could get hold of to wear? Talk about a wardrobe malfunction!
I’m not begrudging anybody who thinks that’s attractive and wants to spend a fortune on it. If they want to resemble a garish, strutting debris pile, who am I to deprive them of that? I get odd looks when I wear overalls sometimes, so I feel their pain. Well, not really.
Our state of Florida isn’t known for long, harsh winters. Instead, we get never-ending months of brutal heat and humidity. I can honestly say that I have never worn out a jacket. I still have some in my closet from the 1970s and 1980s, for real. You’d have thought that after 100 generations of moths, those jackets would’ve been long gone by now. But they’re like an old baseball glove or worn pair of shoes — too comfortable to ever part with. Wearable old friends is what they are, and I’m fine with that.
I’m reminded of the late great storyteller Tom T. Hall’s version of a Billy Joe Shaver song, “Old Five and Dimers Like Me.” As it ends, he says, “You know, country people don’t shine their boots very often … and they don’t shine other people’s boots, either.”
And that’s good enough for me.
