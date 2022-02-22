Don’t look now, but here come the zombies.
At least that’s what some are starting to believe. As if all this talk of the Zombie Apocalypse wasn’t enough, one of the top shows on television, “The Walking Dead,” is based on the theory that deceased folks can get up and reek havoc.
From what I’ve seen, I’d guess they’re reeking odiferously as well.
Zombies, or at least the notion of them, have been around for ages, as has bacon. Why is it that in just the past several years, suddenly they’re in vogue? Who made the decision that everything suddenly revolves around dead folks stomping around and a divine part of swine? Did I miss a referendum or something?
I just find it odd that we can’t get enough of either these days.
Bacon, I’m good with — the more the merrier.
Zombies, I can do without them in my life, especially if they ever do come to life and want to chase me down and chomp on my brains. They wouldn’t get much from me, maybe a snack.
Let’s just say that they became a reality someday; what would life be like?
First of all, morticians would go out of business.
Secondly, cemeteries would turn into acres full of empty graves where they’d escaped from and it would take a lot of fill dirt to cover the holes so the property could be marketed as something else.
Another thing: I miss my deceased relatives and friends as much as they next person, but I’d just as soon not have them stomping around as zombies and scaring me.
I would imagine it’d be hard for zombies to sneak up on us. After all, dead stuff does stink a lot, and I think somebody would get a whiff of them long before we saw them. You’d hear somebody ask, “What’s that smell?” and then everybody would jump up and run for their shotguns, axes, baseball bats, machetes, crossbows, etc.
Where you’d be most vulnerable is the dump, I’d guess, because you’d never smell them coming. And can you imagine how the sheriff’s department cadaver dogs would be flipping out?
Another sign of their approaching would likely come from above. Wouldn’t there be a flock of buzzards following and circling them? I’ve lived in the country all my life and know how those fine-feathered feasters of the fallen operate. The sky would be black with those suckers, giving us plenty of time to get away!
We should be able to spot them from a distance by the way they move. Don’t they sort of shuffle along, looking like walking jerky? Come to think of it, if they’ve been out of the ground long enough and their flesh has dried out in the sun, wouldn’t they actually be jerky?
As I kid I loved watching old movies about the Frankenstein monster and the Mummy. I figured if I had to be victim of an sort of horror movie villain, I’d want it to be them because I could run a lot faster than they move.
Same goes for zombies. Yeah, I’m a lot older and fatter than I was back then, but I still think I could beat feet and get away. As skinny as they are, I guess brains don’t have a lot of calories in them. Most of the zombies look pretty brittle and frail, so I could probably knock them apart with my water hose, or a paintball gun.
I saw a cartoon on Facebook that showed the perfect solution to keep zombies at bay while you’re holed up in your house — surround it with side-by-side treadmills, so they’d just keep walking and walking and never get to you. Of course, the jig would be up if you had a power outage, but it might be fun watching them out the window, walking and walking (while fighting off buzzards, of course).
Another solution might be to keep a pack of dogs in your yard and not feed them. Then, hopefully they could eat all the zombies that came to see you.
How many of you do that Zumba dance/exercise routine? What if we could persuade them to like that, and if we look outside and see a herd of them approaching, we could crank up the music and they’d shake themselves apart doing the Zombie Zumba? Plus that would give us time to get outta Dodge while they were dancing.
Of course, we know zombies don’t really exist. Well, maybe some of us might be able to pass for one when we first wake up with morning breath, a five o’clock shadow, and bed hair.
And the only difference would be that instead of shuffling along, growling, “Brains… brains… brains…,” we’d be muttering, “Coffee… coffee… coffee….”
