The fact that my column showed up here is proof that I wasn’t snatched during National Alien Abduction Day last week. And the fact that you’re reading it is proof that you escaped also.
Look it up — it’s a real thing.
Now, I’m not going out on a limb and saying aliens and UFOs are real, mind you. I’m just always on the hunt for column fodder, and this could make for a good subject.
Flying saucers and little green men have been with us for a very long time, whether from sightings, from the various media outlets, books, TV, and movies, or hallucinations. I’ve yet to have one of those “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” myself, but I have wondered over the years, what kind of encounters were the First and Second Kind?
I wrote a column maybe 25 years ago about aliens, chupacabras and such, and received a long, rambling letter from a local who was not amused or respectful about it. In fact, he even made derogatory remarks about my hat, which had done nothing to him. Maybe his tin foil hat was insulted and had instructed him to lash out at my hat — who knows?
But anyway, as a precaution, I stayed indoors most of that day last week and kept an eye on the skies, just in case. I ain’t got time to get beamed up, whisked away to the mother ship, and transported to a galaxy far, far away.
I bet they don’t even have coffee and bacon there, so that’s another good reason to stay here. They’d get tired of me saying stuff, that is, if they could even understand my Southern English.
“Are we there yet?”
“My, what big eyes y’all have!”
“Y’all ain’t gonna use The Force on me, are ya?”
“I bet we have more Dollar General stores than y’all do!”
Come to think of it, conversing with extraterrestrials would present a problem. As Strother Martin said in the movie “Cool Hand Luke,” “What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.”
I could try playing that Charades game with them, but they might think I was going into some kind of Kung Fu mode and zap me with their ray guns, or maybe sic whatever kind of pet they have on me. Or break out that proverbial probe. Just shoot me.
I grew up watching “Lost in Space,” and Billy Mumy’s character Will Robinson and I were the same age, so I was glued to our old black-and-white TV in the mid-60s, intensely identifying with all the wild and crazy stuff the Robinsons endured each week.
“Star Trek” was a bit too cerebral for me, plus made me develop an extreme dislike and fear for red shirts. You Trekkies know what I mean.
Then, shows like “My Favorite Martian” and “Mork & Mindy” came along and allayed my anxiety about non-earthlings. Whew!
I haven’t researched this, but do folks in other countries have alien encounters? I was thinking it happens primarily in the United States, and for some strange reason, mostly here in the South. No wonder so many of us get gun permits, right? Nope, we ain’t going down easy or getting chased down and dragged aboard without a fight.
Imagine if a spaceship swooped through New York City and snatched up a Harvard-educated, highfalutin lawyer, then flew down across the Mason Dixon Line and lured a sure-’nuff redneck aboard with a little banjo music and a jar of pickled pigs feet, and decided to do a study on them.
Would they even classify them as the same species? And what if they rounded up every professed gender there is now and tried to separate them?
I bet they’d pull their hair out over that. That is, if they’re not all baldheaded like moviemakers portray them in Hollyweird.
I’m not sure why there’s only one day per year set aside for alien abductions. That’s a mighty short hunting season for them and they sure have to come a long way to get us. That is, unless they live on the dark side of the moon, in which case, they could zip on down, load some of us up, and be back home before supper time.
And why us? If they’re able to intercept satellite signals and get a good look at what a mess this world is in these days, you’d think they’d put as many galaxies between us and them as possible. I know I would.
I also don’t know what sort of criteria they are looking for when they’re on the prowl. Do they look for young or old? Large or small? Weak or strong? Maybe they’re looking for pets and think we’d qualify. If that’s it, would they feed us good and pamper us? Would we have a water dish and a food bowl and be taken for walks on a leash?
Now I’m scared to even think about having to use a littler box. I wonder if other planets have sticks? I ain’t fetching them, even if they do.
I guess we’re safe till next March, when they’ll be returning to harvest a few of us. I could be a scout if they’d spare me, and have some folks rounded up for them that I could part with pretty easily. And maybe they’d reward me with one of those Star Trek phasers that I could use to zap bad guys or cook a hot dog with.
Meanwhile, mark your 2024 calendars and stay inside on National Alien Abduction Day.
And until we meet again, use The Force, live long and prosper, and nanu-nanu!
