Luke Cartoon for Aug. 3, 2022

When it comes to armadillos, I can take or leave them.

I don’t fear them, but I do avoid them — at least when they’re on the road and I’m in my truck. Some refer to them as “nature’s walking speed bumps,” and I think that’s a fair description (along with road kill, street meat and road pizzas).


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments