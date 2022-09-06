Labor Day weeks seems like a perfectly good time to talk about laboring. No, not the baby-having kind, but the laboring known as work and jobs, and stuff of that nature.
If you’re not familiar with the concept, you should be.
My earliest memories involving labor revolve around my allowance. My chores were few and simple. I made my bed, cleaned my room, took the trash out to the burn pile, and helped babysit siblings. Fed the chickens and cows sometimes too. And for all this labor, I received 75 cents. I was paid weekly; very weakly, you might say.
Besides gathering soft drink bottles in roadside ditches to clean and redeem for two cents each, I labored at mowing yards, once I was big enough to wrestle the push mower. I remember charging a whopping four dollars for some yards, and my largest check for a yard was an astronomical $14.
On the side, I repaired eight-track tapes for 50 cents each, but that wasn’t making me rich, either.
So I did what many other boys my age have done for generations: I bagged groceries.
First it was with Woods Supermarket in Nocatee, Florida, owned by the fastest-talking Georgia man I ever knew — Henry Wood. He could rattle off a hundred items and prices in his radio ads, it seemed, and never take a breath.
Then I went to Tinsley’s IGA for a brief time, until I got fired for being a smarty-britches to my supervisor. My early attempts at sharing humor just weren’t appreciated, I feel.
From there I labored for a man who owned an orange grove and plant nursery, hoeing orange trees, mixing soil, and potting palm trees. By then, minimum wage had skyrocketed to a buck and a quarter an hour and I was rolling in the dough.
Actually, I was rolling change, trying to stay alive.
Of course, gas was cheap then and I could fill up my tank for less than a fin (that’s a five dollar bill to you young whippersnappers).
I moved on after deciding after that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my days on the end of a hoe handle.
I’d also tried picking his fruit, but found out real fast that there was too much pickin’ and not enough grinnin’.
My actual life’s ambition was to be a Coast Guardsman ever since I could walk and talk, since my father spent 24 years with them and sometimes took me to work with him. My big surprise came after graduation when I found out they didn’t want me.
I had no plan B, and I immediately wished I’d paid attention in school and had learned something. So I worked part of a summer as a salesman in the automotive/household department at a department store and learned that the customer, in fact, is not always right.
That lasted a few weeks, and then I started laboring at our local state facility, G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital, where I spent nearly 30 years before it was closed down in 2002. I performed various forms of labor there and got laid off when they pulled the plug.
Three months later I was hired back at that location, which had been taken over by the Department of Juvenile Justice, and I worked another six years in that prison for kids before retiring.
It took awhile, but I finally figured out that it’s called the workforce because if you want to eat and pay your bills, you’re forced to work.
Somewhere along the way, 40 years ago, I started laboring at writing newspaper columns and drawing cartoons. And I think it might be my favorite kind of labor — kicking back in my pajamas at home, drinking coffee, and trying to come up with stuff like what you’re reading right now.
Somebody once said that we should try to figure out what we love doing best and figure out a way to make money at it, and we’d never have to work a day in our life.
All I can say is, they were right. Happy belated Labor Day from PJville, y’all!
