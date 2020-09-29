Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been trying to learn an old Jim Croce tune called “The Hard Way Every Time” on my guitar, which somehow led to me coming up with this week’s malarkey. I’ve always believed that the lessons we learn the hard way are the ones that stick with us, and lending credence to this notion is one of my favorite definitions: “Experience: something that allows you to recognize a mistake every time you make it.”
Over my 65 years of living, I haven’t accumulated near as much conventional, book-learning wisdom as I should have. I chose the more fun path — opting for horse sense over book learning, which means I’ve mostly traveled the trial-and-error route. I’ve managed to survive thus far, and am not doing too bad for all the wear and tear, but I figured I’d share a few of my lessons with y’all today. Here goes:
When filling your supper plate with food, always dip the runny stuff first. That way, you can drain the juice back into the pot or serving bowl and it won’t get the other stuff you want to eat all soggy and funky tasting. Greens come to mind especially turnips, collards and mustards, as their juice could mess up some banana pudding real fast.
Inventory is an important lesson in itself. In fact, it can be downright crucial. This includes making sure you have essential stuff on hand. That stuff includes clean underwear for the proverbial wreck your mother has warned you about all your life, wherein you’ll be wheeled into the emergency room and you might be a goner because the staff will be too distracted by your dirty Fruit of the Looms to administer proper treatment in time.
Another item you need to keep on hand, with plenty in stock, is toilet paper. I think we all learned that lesson earlier this year from the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’re like me, the closet is still full, and there’s a stash out in your shed that’ll last you until well into next year. We the People may not be ready for an Armageddon-type national emergency, but by golly we all know the drill as far as what we need for that little room down the hall.
Here’s another: My daddy always told me that it’s called the hard road for a purpose. When my bike’s training wheels came off, I skinned both knees and elbows, my palms, chin, nose, toes, backside, and places I didn’t even know I had. You’d have thought my daddy tied me to the bumper of our car and dragged me around the block a few times to prove his point. Respect paved surfaces, or the result could be rash: “road rash.”
I learned not to take the top off the lawn mower when the pull rope was broken. That tightly-wound spring jumped out of there like it was a ninja assassin, nearly killing me and then daring me to try to put it back in place. After a couple of hours of wrestling that should’ve earned me a title and a belt (and some most unkind thoughts toward it), I did the smart thing. I gave up and paid somebody else to do it.
Then there was this time that I figured out quite quickly that if a vehicle won’t shut off using the ignition switch, you don’t just open the hood and reach in there and pull the coil wire off. For the record, it seemed logical to my younger, non-mechanical-minded self. What I learned that day is that unplugging the coil wire when the car’s not running will keep it from cranking. Removing it otherwise will have you seeing your life flash before your eyes. I can readily attest to that.
About a bazillion volts ran up my arm and then started throbbing in the middle of my chest, until I thought my heart was gonna explode. I probably could’ve won some kind of prize, had I been at a disco because I was one dancing fool, until I got myself loose from that thing. Yes, the car died, but not before almost taking me with it. I think it even scorched all my armpit hair off. I’m going to buy a .44 magnum, and next time I’ll kill that sucker by shooting it through the block. I’m pretty sure it was grinning at me with its grill as I was flopping and flailing. Be assured, I only had to learn that lesson one time.
I’ve learned that kids have more “why” questions than I’ll ever have answers for. I’ve learned that the only way to get the last word in during a domestic argument is to say, “Yes, dear.” I’ve learned not to ask somebody if they have photos of their grandkids in their wallet, because nowadays they whip out their phones instead, and then I have to look at pictures for at least an hour, with detailed, gushing narration.
Another lesson I’m currently working on is to be able to say more stuff, using fewer words, which brings me to the end of this. Like the old saying goes, learn from the mistakes of others, because you won’t live long enough to make all of them yourself.
