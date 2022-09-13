We take lots of things for granted. For instance, consider the lowly sandspur.
Yes, I’m talking about those prickly little annoyances that have wounded the bare feet of frolicking children for centuries.
Actually, you don’t have to be a child or even frolic to be attacked by one. They have it in for all of us. You might even say that something’s afoot.
I have a question. I know the Good Lord created critters and provided them each with unique protective features — everything from horns and fangs to musk and camouflage coloring. But when it comes to plants, why would He give any of them a way to protect themselves? Sure, we like to strip orange trees clean and sniff roses, and they both have thorns to divert us because they have something we want. But who gives a flip about sandspurs?
I remember a conversation with my late, great, fellow gizzard-gobblin’ buddy K.C. Carlton on the subject of sandspurs, and we both agreed on how traumatizing they could be, but that they could also be fun, believe it not!
He asked if I’d ever had fights with them when growing up, and of course I did, being a country boy!
As far as fighting with them, we’d collect a handful, being careful to leave long stems attached so we could throw them at each other. Sometimes we’d stick them lightly into the sides of our britches legs like so many little six-guns. We’d face off like our TV Western heroes, standing within a couple of feet of each other, and then “draw,” meaning grabbing the sandspurs and slinging them at our opponents.
I always hated the ones that would stick in my ears. Or worse yet, my eyelids. And yes, we were hard-up for entertainment in those days.
I do have a skinny-dipping story that involves sandspurs, but I shall show discretion for the subject and for the victims involved by moving on to a new paragraph. Just use your imagination and be glad you didn’t learn about it firsthand.
Green sandspurs were bad enough, but if you got into the dried-up brown ones, you were asking for trouble. Their little barbs would become brittle, breaking off under your skin, only to fester and have to be dug out later with a needle or razor blade.
And Lord help you if you had to endure a treatment of Merthiolate!
You know, that stuff made you feel like you’d drank a bottle of Tabasco, been set on fire, and then dipped in liquid lava. Our parents tried to redirect our attention by telling us it wouldn’t hurt so bad if we blew on it while it was being applied.
Well, we’d huff and puff like the Big Bad Wolf, to the point that we’d nearly hyperventilate. I don’t remember that helping any, but we did wind up with a big orange stain on our skin. Borderline child abuse, no doubt.
I mainly recall being plagued by sandspurs on summer days when I tried walking blacktop roads barefoot. The tar would get hot and begin to soften, cooking the undersides of my feet, so I’d take to screaming and hop over to the side of the road, where the killer sandspurs lay in wait.
Shoes were the answer, of course, but who liked wearing them as a kid, especially during the summer?
Somehow, we survived. And I’d be crazy enough go right back out and do it all over again.
That’s the part I haven’t figured out yet. I guess we personified that old adage about those not learning from history being destined to repeat it. Let me tell you, the sandspur lesson was one that “stuck” not only in your mind, but everywhere else it could hold of you.
And even then we still managed to not “get the point” that they should be avoided like the plague.
Those things are timeless, and I bet even the dinosaurs did some hopping around when they stepped on a patch of these barbed devils.
They’re still out there, by the way, so be careful — unless you don’t mind a free and instant acupuncture treatment!
