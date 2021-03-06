It looks like we’re getting closer to the final lap with this pandemic. It’s not time to let our guard down though. We could be back to normal between June-August are the reports we’re all reading.
The Daily Sun and Venice Gondolier have used a lot of ink and paper to cover this daunting pandemic over the past year. All of us at the newspapers are looking forward to seeing life return to normal, just like you. We’re also looking forward to not covering the roll-of-the-tongue virus named of COVID-19.
We had excellent news last weekend with the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This new single-dose will help us speed up the vaccination process greatly. It’s up to all of us to encourage everyone we know to get vaccinated. The experts are encouraging everyone to not focus on the type of vaccination. Just get the vaccination that’s available.
Myself, I have to admit, I’m not a shot-in-the-arm person. I don’t like needles, giving blood or even going to the doctor. It’s one of my many flaws. It’s also something I really need to get better at as I continue to get older.
Our previous media company owners used to provide free flu shots to our employees for years. Every start of the flu season they would bring in health care professionals to administer the flu shots to anyone who wanted it. Our now retired human resources manager would lecture me every year about getting a flu shot. She gave me dirty looks. She talked to me about leading by example. She even contacted my girlfriend to let her know that I wasn’t getting a shot again. She was persistent. But I’m stubborn and I still refused to get a flu shot. I don’t think I’ve ever had a flu shot.
I’ve caught the flu over the years, but it was never bad enough for me to justify getting the shot. Of course, the last thing I want to accomplish with this column is to discourage anyone from getting the flu vaccine. I was wrong.
According to the CDC, influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Every flu season is different, and influenza infection can affect people differently. Millions of people get the flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year. An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against the flu. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death in children.
I will be getting the COVID-19 vaccination when it’s my turn.
This past week we published many stories recapping the year as we passed the anniversary of COVID-19 arriving in our area and changing our world for much longer than any of us probably anticipated. I thought for sure it was going to be only a few months and we’d be back to normal. I remember shopping for cruise deals back in May of 2020 for a summer cruise. That’s how optimistic I was back then. Boy, was I wrong.
I think we all made a lot of mistakes along our journey to fight this pandemic. Our leaders have faced enormous pressures with every decision they made. They heard from the people and the media. None of us have been through anything like this in the past. We need to look back and study everything very closely. We need to look at what was successful and what we could’ve done better. We need to leave politics out of it.
Our leaders need to map out what we will do if another pandemic hits or if this COVID-19 pandemic changes direction on us. We need a solid plan.
