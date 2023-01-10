Are you caught up on all the revelry from the past couple of holidays? Caught up on bills? Caught up on breaking all your resolutions for the new year?
Well, how about this one — are you caught up on all your sleeping?
I think it’s safe to assume that on an average, we’re spending a third of our lives unconscious. Intentionally.
Considering some of our given ages, that means we have even less time left to actually do all the fun stuff we’d like to get around to. I just might lose sleep over that thought, which, in theory, gives me a few more hours of my own, though I’ll be a zombie due to lack of sleep.
Of course, our body does have to shut down eventually and charge our inner batteries so we can crank up and go again tomorrow.
But some of us wish we didn’t have to sleep. When will technology make it possible for us to plug ourselves in like we do our phones, and we can be doing what we’d rather be doing in the meantime?
Let’s do this!
If you didn’t have to sleep, you’d have more space in your house because you wouldn’t need a bedroom or a even a bed anymore. Bed linens wouldn’t be around to wash and dry every week, and we’ll have made our last infuriating attempt to fold a fitted sheets. No more safe haven for dust bunnies or bed bugs, no more bed hair and morning breath, and you’d quit having that lifelong dream about falling out of bed.
And best of all, no more snoring!
In reality, I know there are some folks who actually love to sleep. In fact, some love it so much that they can’t wait to get home from going out to jump back in the bed — so much so that they’ll wear their pajamas out in public to save time dressing and undressing.
That’s their right, but they could at least invest in a housecoat, right? They probably have tattoos of their heroes: Sleeping Beauty and Rip Van Winkle.
Others are downright adamant about having to close their eyes for long periods of time. They’ll say, “I can sleep when I’m dead!” as if taking that proverbial dirt nap and pushing up daisies is a desirable thing. That’s not a bucket list item for me.
Well, maybe a kick-the-bucket list, just because there ain’t no getting around it.
I average six hours a night, though I know I need more. I don’t feel sleep-depraved because I remember what working a swing shift for four years was like. I covered two nights each for the 4-12 and 12-8 guy every week, and did one 8-5 shift to make 40 hours, and one of the stints was a double, from 4 p.m. till 8 a.m. Talk about meeting yourself coming and going! I’d say goodbye to my coworkers, then still be there when they got back the next day, with a pot of coffee ready for them. I aged 10 years during those four.
I’m not one to take regular naps, but now and then when I’m in my recliner, I fall asleep while I’m not looking and wake up realizing that I had been accosted by Mr. Sandman. I remember hating naps as a kid, and fighting them, but in these so-called golden years I’ve made peace with naps.
Why fight it? Don’t worry; be nappy.
I’ve never taken one of those sleep tests, and hope I never will. Who can conk out when you’ve got wires stuck all over you, monitors surrounding you, and worse than that, somebody staring at you. Just sitting and staring. All night long. Major creep factor for me.
And if you toss and turn, what’s to stop you from accidentally pulling the wires off or snatching a monitor down on top of you? What if you walk in your sleep? Imagine that calamity and lawsuits if you got hurt.
And some people would have to actually go out and purchase a pair of pajamas, because they don’t want to be confined by their birthday suit all night long.
Many Christmas days ago, I was talking to two of my grandkids, Libby and Charlie, and asked them how they slept the night before, knowing that when they woke up, it’d be Christmas. Libby was about 10, and said, “I kept waking up all night.” Not to be outdone, Charlie’s five-year old answer was, “I kept falling asleep all night!”
Until we can do the recharging thing, we’re all born snoozers. So enjoy your dreams and the cool side of the pillow, and don’t hog the covers.
And make friends with your couch. You know, just in case.
