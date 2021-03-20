Well, it’s that time of year again. We started the biannual moving of the clocks by an hour last weekend to return to Daylight Saving Time (DST). The next move is to fall back one hour on Sunday, Nov. 7. Well, maybe. This long-standing practice was started during World War I to save energy and reenacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt during World War II
For the record, I prefer the clocks in the spring-forward position, known as Daylight Saving Time. I like the sun setting later at night, but I hate the adjustment period of getting up an hour earlier for work. If I was retired, I probably wouldn’t care too much about the sun rising an hour later, but I have a long way to go until retirement, unless that lottery dream comes true for me.
If you work for a living, it’s nice to get home with plenty of daylight left to sit by the pool, grill some food, take a walk, ride a bike or whatever you like to do outside.
I’ve written columns in the past complaining about this archaic practice. I was going to skip it this year until I realized how annoying it was to try to get up an hour earlier for work all week. I noticed more associates arriving later for work, including me. The dog didn’t understand why her walking and feeding pattern changed. I tried to go to bed earlier, but my body wasn’t ready for that. I started this column the morning I woke up at my old time and had to skip coffee to try to make it to work on time. That made for a very grumpy morning and day for me.
Fortunately, a solution may be in the works. Sen. Marco Rubio has introduced legislation to end it. According to a March 9 press release, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), James Lankford (R-OK), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), and Ed Markey (D-MA) reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.
The bill reflects the Florida Legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round DST; however, for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required. Fifteen other states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives, and dozens more are looking.
“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida Legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”
The benefits of permanent DST provided by Senator Rubio’s press release included:
• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians. Better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours’ increases visibility, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research. It also reduces the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife by 8%-11% by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off from nocturnal wildlife’s behavior.
• Reduces risk for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression.
• Reduces the number of robberies by 27%, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution, because of additional daylight in the evenings.
• Benefits the economy, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase, which found that there is a drop in economic activity of 2.2%-4.9% when clocks move back.
• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness. According to studies published by the International Journal Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity and the Journal of Physical Activity and Health, children see an increase in physical activity during DST. The Journal of Environmental Psychology found that DST increased pedestrian activity by 62% and cyclists activity by 38% because of additional daylight.
• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disproportionately disrupted by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply chain partners.
• Reduces energy usage. A 2008 study by the U.S. Department of Energy found that during the four weeks the U.S. extended daylight savings from the 2005 law, there were savings of about 0.5% in electricity per day. Later studies have also shown that the energy savings are minimal but a small savings does occur.
There are pros and cons to a change like this, but it seems as if most Americans now support it.
It’s been reported that the Florida PTA opposes the permanent change to DST due to darkness in the morning hours when children are traveling to and waiting at bus stops. They do bring up an excellent point. Maybe that’s something the school systems can address with different start times. I don’t think the kids will mind waking up a little later. I hope our lawmakers can pass legislation this year. It seems like an easy one with so much bi-partisan support across the nation. That doesn’t happen a lot.
