Are we having fun yet? Or, a better question for our mutual time-out period would be what we’ve heard our kids ask on long road trips: “Are we there yet?” Patience may be a virtue, but it comes with a price.
Just how far away is “there?” I don’t think any two people in the world can agree exactly on that, and so the waiting game continues. Staring at the walls and thumb-twiddling are beginning to grow old. I know, we’re all supposed to wait until it’s safe out there (unless you’re essential, but it’s stretching weeks into months that most of us would rather be spending doing what’s normal. By the way, all of normal won’t be making a comeback, I feel.
I’ve always had a wild imagination, stretching the boundaries between real and what I wish was real, and this pandemic isn’t helping me keep my mind in check. How will we know when it’s safe to go out there? Well, my erratic cogitating makes me picture the overall situation like one of those old 1950s B-grade horror movies. The monster is still out there, and let’s see who’s brave enough to venture out to see if it’s gone yet. I’m not trying to diminish the reality and the threat, but my mind can’t see it otherwise.
So that brings us to what can be doing in the meantime. All of us aren’t scientists and medical people who are working hard to defeat this worldwide bogeyman, so there’s that. That means the rest of us are spending way more time at home than ever, wondering why our calendars are so slow these days. I’m finally glad to see May here, as April must have lasted at least a dozen weeks.
If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like being a homebody, you can check that off your bucket list now. And just so you don’t dwell on it, there are a number of things you can be doing while you’re doing time at home. Who’s game?
How long since you’ve rearranged all your furniture? This could serve to take up some of your sudden abundance of time, help keep you in physical shape, and might trick you into believing you’re suddenly somewhere else, since nothing is where it once was. Pretend you’re in a parallel universe, where the elements of your life have been shuffled around, and it’s making your life more of an adventure. Dress in a costume of some sort, if that helps with the illusion. Oh yeah, and post photos on Facebook if you do.
How long since you’ve taken the time to sit down and actually write a letter with pen and paper? It sounds like work, but imagine looking forward to a friend or loved one writing back. You could be like your dog and watch for the mail carrier every day.
When I peek out the window and see my mailman, I know there’s still life out there. By the way, my hat is off to everyone who delivers our mail during this pandemic, even if it’s mostly bills and advertisements. If you don’t want to write letters, call somebody you haven’t talked to for forever and catch up on how life is treating them. I bet you’ll be glad you did.
I know we’re supposed to all be sheltering in place, but I don’t see a problem with being out and about now and then, avoiding crowds and being careful. How long since you’ve went somewhere for a family picnic? You know, pack a basket or box with fried chicken, tater salad, iced tea and pie, and load up in the family car and go find a great spot in the great outdoors to spread a blanket, eat, laugh, look for shapes in the clouds, toss the frisbee, etc. It’d be therapeutic, I promise.
Another outing could be to a cemetery where your folks are buried. Go visit them, reflect, and even talk aloud to them, like I do. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s a good feeling to do that. Then roam among the headstones and you’ll be surprised at how many names you recognize whose faces come to mind and memory. A few hours may slip by before you realize they’re gone.
If you’re the kind who feels they must stay home as much as possible, that’s okay, too. There’s lots to do at home, and I don’t just mean stuff on the proverbial “honey do” list. Go through all your old photos and write pertinent information on the back of each, so they’ll mean something to somebody someday, rather than just being a box or album of photos of people and places that nobody recognizes.
If you’ve ever wanted to start a journal, this is a great time. Just think of how interesting it will be for your descendants to read, especially your thoughts doing what we’re all going through right now. Go online and learn how to do origami — you know, the art of taking a piece of paper and folding it into shapes like animals and other stuff. I can do a paper airplane, but that’s about all, so far. They say everybody had a novel inside them, so get going with yours. You may have to embellish a little, omit a little, and change some names to protect the guilty, but it’ll be a fun project, trust me!
If you’re tired of binging on Netflix movies and shows, spend some time in the yard and maybe start a garden. Those are good for passing the time, and you’ll feel good about the beautiful growth you witness. And on top of that, you can grow some very fresh vegetables that you’ll be glad to see turn up on your plate. Edible therapy — what a concept!
Trace your family history. That’s an endless puzzle that you’ll never find all the pieces for, but it is exciting and rewarding. Plus, it could put you in contact with kinfolk that you haven’t talked to in years.
If you’re like me, you’ve collected books for years that you’ve been meaning to get to someday. Well, someday is here, so turn into a bookworm and get busy. Or reread some favorites. Also, if you’ve always been meaning to read the Bible from Genesis through Revelation, this’d be a great time and a meaningful experience.
And if you really feel adventuresome, buy or borrow a few jigsaw puzzles. They take a long time to assemble, but if you feel like you want a real challenge, mix up the pieces of two or three puzzles, and have fun trying to put them all together at the same time. You may thank me later. Or you may want to strangle me.
Anyway, get busy doing something that’s good for you, and hopefully the monster out there will soon go away and leave us alone!
