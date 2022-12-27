Your Christmas tree has been taken down and put away with all your other decorations (except for you folks who either never put any up or have decided to leave up at least the ones that were such a pain to hang along the eaves of your house), and now, it’s on to 2023.
Already.
Seems like the strains of “Auld Lang Syne” are still echoing in my mind from the last day of 2021, and now it’s time to clear our throats and get ready to sing it again.
Did somebody hit the fast-forward button while I wasn’t looking, or what?
Anyway, what will the new year hold for you? I don’t have specifics, but I do have some ideas about what’s in store for all of us, which makes me believe we’re a lot more alike than we ever knew or ever cared to admit.
No, I don’t have a fortune teller’s crystal ball. I don’t even have one of those Magic 8 Balls, but here goes.
Some new folks will come into your life, whether you’ll be meeting them or whether they’ll be being born. And you’ll be saying goodbye to others who will either move away or pass away. You don’t know who yet, so appreciate everybody for now while you still have them around.
There’ll be more craziness associated with current events, and you’ll shake your head and wonder how things got to be like they are. You’ll find yourself staring at a billion stars or a full moon on several clear nights in 2023, and it may occur to you that everybody who has ever lived has stared at the same sights and wondered the same thing.
You may start the new year determined to be a better person, which is quite admirable. And before it’s over, you may find yourself questioning the roads you took to get to where you’ll be then. We’re only human, and we don’t always make the right choices when we find ourselves standing at a crossroad.
You’ll hear songs that will transport you and your heart right back to where you were so many years ago. You’ll remember who you were with, what was going on in your life, and how you viewed the world around you then. Music is one of our most powerful memory triggers, and is pretty good at catching the heart unawares, good or bad.
Nights will come when you stare at the ceiling, unable to sleep, and you’ll reflect on times when you failed others, and you’ll wonder if they remember those times as well. Amends can be made, but it’s up to you to carry them out. Start with loved ones, then move on to friends and other acquaintances. Each resolution will be a burden you’ll be laying down and leaving behind.
There may be a grudge or two you’ve been dragging around for years. Starting a new year by ridding yourself of them is good for the soul and the conscience. Go to the other party and tell them that they’re forgiven. Even if they’re the ones in the wrong. This relieves you of having to shoulder the weight of this conflict, as you’ve put the ball in their court and the burden is then theirs. Chances are, it will help build a bridge between the two of you, rather than a higher wall.
There’s no limit to the changes you can make to your own life. And if they’re positive ones, it will affect those around you and will serve to bring you peace of mind and lead you on the path to becoming a better version of yourself. If life’s a rut, crawl out of it. If you’re not satisfied with who you see in the mirror, take steps to make changes that you’ll appreciate soon.
Nobody can force you to be who you’re not — always remember that. You are in charge of you, and since nobody is guaranteed that they’ll ever add another candle to their birthday cake, get busy. Start by reaching small goals and go from there.
Life isn’t a dress rehearsal. This is it. You work toward what you want to be, or you get what you settle for; it’s that simple. Bring on 2023 and let’s all make a difference.
