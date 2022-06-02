Memorial Day has come and gone, just like those we honored on this annual holiday each year.
Across this great nation there were parades, ceremonies, and speeches that drew large crowds, and there were also quiet moments spent in cemeteries, thinking of loved ones who rest beneath the small American flags placed there by patriotic organizations.
It was a time of reflection — special moments spent remembering the sacrifice of countless thousands who loved freedom more than life itself and proved it willingly.
I’m sure among the thoughts of many was the question of how those lives lost would’ve been lived out otherwise, and what things they could’ve accomplished and contributed to this world, had they lived.
There’s never a shortage of “what ifs” in events such as war, and finding a way to understand fate’s selection of casualties would be impossible. Finding acceptance is more probable, albeit sad and difficult.
Some peace of mind may come from the knowledge that the sacrifice of our loved one helped assure that we continue to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
So many of those who went to war never returned home to America, let alone to be buried here.
They rest beneath the foreign soil they fought on, far from loved ones, yet not forgotten.
Though distance makes it difficult to visit their graves, Old Glory watches over them in our stead while they are at rest.
Left behind for survivors to cherish are the memories, along with photographs, letters, dog tags, and a gift no family member ever wanted to receive — a folded American flag.
Trading one’s husband, wife, father, mother, sister, brother, son or daughter for a flag seems like such an cruel, unfair exchange, but we must know as survivors that we are not the ones who negotiated that deal, it was our loved one.
Honoring their decision is the least we can do.
Those we’ve lost live on in our memories as long as we’re alive, and each generation takes those memories with them when they go. This process repeats itself until no one alive personally remembers the fallen, sadly.
This is all the more reason to gather family history that includes military data and other related information that can be passed down to new generation who can be proud of their family playing a part in keeping our nation free.
Standing in a military cemetery, it is hard not to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who sleep there.
Row after row, neatly in uniform headstones they will remain forever in formation. Names and dates tell their stories and attest to their love for country as they await the arrival of more comrades each year.
Each flag-draped coffin brings a soldier to his or her resting place there, and the playing of “Taps” signifies to the last note that there lies a hero.
Each Memorial Day gives us cause to reflect on the lives laid down for America. As we honor those loved ones gone on, perhaps it is also a time for self-examination, to see if we can’t at least be a small reflection of who our lost loved one was.
And in doing so, it gives them a chance to live on, through each of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.