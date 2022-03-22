You know how you read something on the internet and kind of hope it’s true, but at the same time you kind of hope it’s not?
Head transplants are what we’re talking about today. How does that subject grab you?
And I did see it on the internet with my own eyes, so there’s likely some shred of truth to it, right?
Apparently some years back there was an Italian group that was working on this notion, though I’m not sure if they’re making much headway yet.
They said they’d done it before with rats and monkeys. I hope they didn’t swap heads between rats and monkeys, because, can you imagine that? Here, you’d have the world cheese supply threatened by tiny-headed simians, while big-headed rodents would be scaring all nine lives out of every cat they met!
It was said that the final hurdle in making this a reality with humans would be spinal reattachment.
Once that’s out of the way, it will only set you back about $30 million.
I’d like to have a better looking noggin, but unless they have the sale of all sales, I’ll just stick with mine.
It’s just as well, because it’s likely that my vast collection of hats wouldn’t fit anymore and I’d be out all the money I paid for them, plus what it cost for another head.
But it is interesting to ponder on this. What if they put a man’s head on a woman’s body or vice-versa? Can you imagine the screams in public bathrooms? The female body would have to shave its face and would be putting make-up on it, while the male body would be turning a lot of other heads, especially since it would likely change his voice.
They’d just be headed for trouble, I think.
What if you got somebody else’s head? Would you not recognize yourself in the mirror, or be able to pick yourself out of photos?
And I think this would change what you ate, since taste buds would come with the other head. If I woke up suddenly craving liver or pigs feet, I’d be looking to see if somebody was doing tongue transplants!
Now I’m wondering if the surgery would actually be about a body getting a new head, or a head getting a new body.
If you’re the body getting the new head, wouldn’t you be whoever the head was before? When you went home, not only would none of your clothes fit, but you might scare the kids.
Plus your dog might freak out and bite you.
And then if you’re the head getting a new body, wouldn’t it be great to be taller, thinner, and in better shape (provided that was part of the package)? You might wonder how you got a scar or tattoo or why you can’t play the piano anymore, but I guess that would be part of the adventure.
I wonder if they’d let you keep your old head afterwards? You know, you could take it to a taxidermist, along with a favorite photo for reference, and he could fix you right up. Then you could mount it on the wall, between a couple of big-racked deer you’d bagged, and it would make a great conversation piece.
And the perfect place to hang your hat!
Or you could take it to a witch doctor and have yourself made into a shrunken head that you could carry around in your pocket to remind people of what you used to look like.
Of course, you might run the risk of scaring your family and friends off, you know.
Ideas like this make me think that modern science and technology is getting way ahead of itself, and should be headed off at the pass. Who would be crazy enough to head this up, anyway?
And who would have the authority to give them the go-ahead on it?
If you ask me, I think we need to quit while we’re ahead, before we get into bad trouble, because heads would really roll then.
So remember that you saw it here first when somebody you know shows up looking like somebody else.
And if that doesn’t make national headlines, I don’t know what will!
