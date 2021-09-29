As promised last week, I’m back with a few more memories of school days that you may be able to relate to — especially if you attended DeSoto County High School, here in Arcadia.
My sentence was up in 1973, but I do have some fun and fond memories.
Any student who attended during the same years as me will remember two very distinct smells from those years, and I’m not talking about those sweaty dress-outs we wore all week long for physical education.
The first one was purple, and I’m sure you know already.
Mimeograph machines were the forerunners of today’s copiers, and our test papers and handouts were ran off on these archaic-looking contraptions and the print came from purple ink. It had a very distinct, nearly intoxicating aroma that was especially great right off the press, so to speak.
I wasn’t the only one who’d cover my face with the paper and inhale as much of it as I could. Before you judge me, at least I wasn’t one of those weirdos who were sniffing the glue we’d put model cars together with.
The second smell was formaldehyde. At least I believe that was the liquid used to preserved dead stuff so we could dissect things like frogs and crawdads. And we even got a worm to cut up that was called an African Night Crawler that had to be a foot long or better. They were so big that I bet if you used them for fishing, they’d eat the fish before you could catch ‘em.
Remember the annual Sadie Hawkins dance, when the gals would ask the guys for a date, rather than the other way around? We’d dress up in our Nocatee tuxedos (overalls) or blue jeans and flannel shirts, and would be “married” by a chaperone, using pull-tabs off soda cans for wedding rings. Crazy stuff, and I wonder if that’s done anywhere these days.
I recall at least one junior high teacher who used her lunch hour to have a Bible study in her class that some of us attended. How times have changed. Another teacher brought a small black-and-white TV to class so we could watch one of the moon landings. The class was American History and we were witnessing it as it happened.
I can remember that a lot of the subjects we used for current event reports concerned the Vietnam War that was ongoing at the time. And I remember the evening news reporting the number of casualties every night on television.
We had open campus then, and could walk downtown for lunch or drive, if we had our licenses. Some of the places I recall eating included the Country Gentleman, Wheeler’s Cafe, Arcadia Drugstore and Koch’s Drugstore. Of those four, only Wheeler’s remains today, along with the memory of so many great meals.
I don’t recall backpacks like the kids tote today. We either carried the books under our arms, in satchels or briefcases. Mine was the latter, and I still have it. I loved to draw so much that I carried several pens and pencils with me in one of those plastic pocket protectors, so I reckon I might’ve been an unintentional nerd.
Actually I wasn’t even that, and didn’t fit into any of the standard groups seen at all schools. You know how some kids are wallflowers? I wasn’t even that. I wasn’t even a leaf on a wallflower, nor the stem or root, but maybe a little hair on a root. But I was happy being an observer who kept to himself.
One of our driving instructors drilled into our young heads a series of letters — KBSMDB, and I bet I’m not the only one who remembers what it stood for. It was the steps we took before driving each time: Key, (seat) Belt, Seat (adjusted), Mirror (adjusted), Drive (put it in gear) and Brake (release).
I can’t believe I’m out of room for more memories, but maybe I’ll share a few more next week. Meanwhile, remember your classmates fondly, as well as those dedicated teachers who really did try to make a difference in our young lives.
