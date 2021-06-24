“You must remember this, a kiss is but a kiss…” sang Dooley Wilson as Sam in 1943’s classic war-time romance “Casablanca.”
And before the film was over, estranged lovers Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman were locking lips once again.
Ah, if only life were like Hollywood of yore, where the good guy defeats the bad guy and gets the girl (usually). Or gets the horse, depending on the genre of the film.
Since June is the traditional month for weddings and other mushy stuff, I got to thinking about kissing, and I thought that I might wrap a column around the subject.
Is a kiss just a kiss? We shall see.
Brides and grooms exchanging a kiss at their wedding isn’t anything new. According to sources, we have the Romans to blame for this part of the service that is second in excitement only to couples smashing cake in each other’s faces at the reception.
This latter tradition that sprung up several years back, I do believe, has led to first spats and some cold honeymoon evenings.
The Romans considered the act of kissing as exchanging the breath of life. Some country folks such as myself refer to it as “swapping slobber.” So much for romanticism. Friends, Romans and countrymen — lend me your lips. But no tongues, please!
Speaking of that, where did we get the idea that employment of that slippery mouth muscle during smooching was actually “French kissing?” Sources say it started in 1923 when America was quite prudish (imagine that!) and considered the French doing what they called “soul kissing” to be quite shocking.
We’ve come a long way baby. And so have our lips.
So who is considered to be the perpetrators of the hottest onscreen kiss? Polls point way back to 1939, as Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh steamed up the screen with their lip-locking. I’ve read accounts that women didn’t like to kiss Gable because he had bad breath. If that is true, I guess he must’ve been a mighty fierce smoocher to make them overlook that. Too bad “Gone With the Wind” was released 30 years before somebody invented Tic Tacs.
Who has gone the distance as far as kissing? The record belongs to Mark and Roberta Griswold (that’s a real couple from Michigan, not the characters from those National Lampoon “Vacation” movies) who set it March 24, 1998.
I stand corrected — the smooch-a-thon lasted until March 25, a whopping 29 hours.
It was in New York City at the Breath Savers Longest Kiss Challenge. I wonder if they’ve kissed since then? After that kind of workout, I’d have been tripping over my lips on the way out of there!
Any idea what a kiss is worth? Well, according to one source, a lipstick imprint made by Mick Jagger once sold for $1,600. That’s a lot of money to kiss goodbye for something like that. I mean, what would you do with it? Keep it behind bulletproof glass? Insure it with Lloyd’s of London? Sell it on eBay? A lot of money, for sure.
But then again, it took a lot of lipstick to cover a pair of lips like Jagger’s. And while I’m thinking about it, just how big was that Kleenex he put it on?
OK, enough of the fun stuff. Let’s get down to the nitty gritty.
Did you know that during a kiss, as many as 278 colonies of germs are exchanged? Pass the Listerine, please, and keep your lips to yourself.
On the bright side, 6.4 calories are used up during passionate kissing. No word yet on how many calories you burn if you can do push-ups with your lips.
This brings us to the end of this week’s column, so I must give you the kiss-off now. Happy smooching (if you’ve finally taken off your anti-COVID masks by now), and to paraphrase The Bard, to thine own lips be true!
