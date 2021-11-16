Things may be getting pretty hairy lately, mostly due to those who take the yearly challenge this month that is slangy named “Movember” by some.
Movember is a clever altering of November, changing the first letter to challenge men to grow a mustache for the month. Some go further, and sprout a full beard, much to the chagrin of their wives and girlfriends.
It’s a real thing and a good cause, raising awareness for men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, suicide prevention, and more.
While some organizations utilize it for fundraiser for research/treatment, it’s a good visual reminder for men to keep a check on their own health and to encourage others to get regular checkups.
As for me, I’ve had face fuzz for nearly all my life, and that has been both rewarding and embarrassing at times, let me tell you.
I think most young boys can’t wait to sprout something above their upper lip, a growth known as a “baseball mustache,” according to my late, great buddy K.C. Carlton. He explained it as “having nine on one side and nine on the other,” referring to the number of hairs. My first one was quite wispy and blonde and was hardly visible unless I got some chocolate or gravy in it.
My ancestors were not hairy folks. I wanted a beard as a young man, but it looked so splotchy that I resembled a mangy dog. So I settled for the standard droopy-edged “cookie duster,” as it was called. Maybe I should’ve rubbed Miracle Grow on my face.
Once in a blue moon I’d shave it off, but being one of those people who have barely enough to to whistle with, I’d feel self conscious and grow it back as fast as I could. The last time I frightened others with a completely naked face was 1990, so I’m done with doing that.
For awhile I had a nice thick beard that was very dark and went well with my long dark hair, and I enjoyed that, until people began telling me that I looked like Charles Manson.
Then came the stage where I had a couple of white stripes on my chin like famed rock-n-roll deejay Wolfman Jack, which was fine with me.
For some reason I got a wild hair (pun intended) and shaved my beard off in the early 1990s. Had I known what that would result in, I’d have thought twice about that because after a few years it grew back and was white!
I kept it a long time, and when Daughter No. 2 was getting married, I got yet another wild hair and decided to grow it out bigger. For some reason, I had the notion that a big beard would make me look quite patriarchal in the family photos taken at the wedding.
Not a chance. It wasn’t really long, but rather, bushed out quite a bit, and my baby blues nearly popped out of my head when I saw the photos. I looked like a short version of that thing from the movie “Harry and the Hendersons.”
That’ll teach me.
The beard was quickly pruned and then I looked more like Papa Smurf, which was a vast improvement. I shave it off once in awhile, but always leave my mustache, which still catches cookie crumbs now and then, and keeps me from scaring those who suffer from whatever phobia there is concerning people who have no lips.
So to all you guys out there who are sprouting facial hair this month, it’s for a good cause and who knows? You may turn a few heads with it and be surprised at how distinguished you look.
Ladies, please disregard your men while they’re in the prickly stage of growing facial hair — it gets longer, softer, and more tolerable. And by all means, don’t retaliate by retiring your own shaving razors.
Happy Movember, y’all!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.