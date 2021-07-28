You never really notice how many food commercials are on TV until you’re on one of those “I’m starvin’ slap to death and my belly thinks my throat got cut” kind of diets.
And when you reach a certain age, what else is there to live for besides food anyway?
What if you could eat anything you wanted and never gain weight? On top of that, what if you had your own restaurant to do that in? What kind of dining establishment would you be eating yourself silly in?
It would have to be Southern cuisine for me.
Family-style service would certainly be a delicious option. You know, where a family sits down and is served a heaping platter of fried chicken, with bowls of stuff like mashed potatoes, fried okra, and green beans to pass around.
And of course there’d be fresh tomato slices, cat head biscuits and cornbread, plus warm guava cobbler.
One rule for the families, though — no cell phones!
I’d like some other well-known Southern dishes to be on the menu, such as tomato pie, swamp cabbage (aka “Nocatee ice cream”), fried gizzards as tender as a mother’s love, tomato gravy, redeye gravy, fried rabbit, roastin’ ears (corn), skewers of gator bites, frog legs, plus chicken and dumplings.
And like the TV commercials say, “But wait … there’s more!”
With apologies to Will Rogers, let me paraphrase a quote of his by saying that I’ve never met a bean or a pea that I didn’t like. My restaurant would have at least a couple of different ones every day. You know, lima beans, zipper peas, navy beans, crowder peas, green lima beans, black-eyed peas, black beans, even pork and beans. Served with rice, of course, plus sweet Vidalia onion and cracklin’ cornbread.
Hungry yet?
Of course none of this would work without the right folks in the kitchen, who have these recipes, passed down through the years in their families. And they’d use their own measuring system — a pinch or a smidgeon of this, a dash or a tad of that, and it’d come out perfect every time.
You might say that after so many years of cooking, these kitchen magicians were well-seasoned.
I’m thinking it’d be good to have a large aquarium where folks could pick out their own catfish to go with their stone-ground grits and hushpuppies. And I’d knock two bucks off their bill if they’d skin it themselves!
My kids’ menu would have stuff like PB&J and grilled cheese sandwiches, mac & cheese, corn dogs, Spaghetti-Os, and a different flavor of Kool-Aid for each day.
Speaking of drinks, the only cola available would be RC, and my tea would be so sweet that bees would give up honey for a taste of it.
I haven’t given much thought as to what I’d call this place, though. Larrupin’ Luke’s? The Gizzard Wizard? Cowtown Chow-down? Hey, maybe Grits & Pieces; that has a familiar ring to it!
Anyhow, it’d be a fun place to gather with family and friends and stuff some vittles down your throat, where you’d swear your granny was back there in the kitchen and that if the entrees got any fresher, you’d want to slap ‘em.
If I somehow fell into a fortune, I might just roll the dice on these ideas, and would live happily ever after. Well, at least until I succumbed to all the succulent scrumptiousness.
But what a way to go.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.