Let’s talk about meals on wheels. No, I don’t mean those kindly folks who deliver meals in their communities — I’m talking about you.
Well, about me, too.
If something goes on long enough, somebody will give it a label, and one term that’s been around for awhile and that that Mr. Webster should add to his dictionary is “dashboard dining.”
And don’t act like you don’t know what the definition of that might be. Who among us has not been driving down the road while trying to eat for years, now?
You’re tooling along with one hand on the wheel (that happens to also be holding a burger) while digging around in the bottom of the paper sack, in search of that last elusive French fry that for some reason tastes better than all its predecessors.
Oh yeah, and you may also be talking on your cell phone, trying to not spill hot coffee in your lap, and even paying some attention to oncoming traffic.
That must be what they call multitasking.
Face it, we’ve all done it before, having to eat on the go with hopes of arriving without food stains on your shirt and a little mustard in your eyebrow from dropping off into a pothole now and then.
Depending on whether your munching in motion meal contained onions or garlic, you may want to stash some Tic Tacs in your vehicle, along with toothpicks and a toothbrush. Oh yeah, and lots of napkins and a few wet wipes, too.
That leads me to an idea I have.
We all know that today, a vehicle comes with so many bells and whistles that you’ll be trading it in before you get all of them figured out. And with what you pay, they should come with a chauffeur too, right? Anyhow, why don’t the engineers who design cars add some dashboard dining features? After all, don’t they whip through the drive-through for a burger now and then themselves?
Why not have a dining tray that folds over onto your lap from between the seats? Cupholders are a given, but I’m talking divider trays like we had in school lunchrooms, except with deeper compartments.
Consoles have so many doo-dads today, so why not include a silverware drawer, along with salt, pepper, and condiment packets?
I’m even envisioning mini paper towel rolls hanging from the rearview mirror, where large, fuzzy dice used to dangle a couple of generations ago.
There are already a number of nooks, crannies, and pockets in cars. Remember when that compartment in your dash was called a glovebox and people actually put gloves in them? Let’s make that area a small microwave oven to heat up stuff on the go.
And in case we overdo it, let’s install a small shelf just below the air conditioning vents so we can cool the vittles off in a hurry.
You know those little stainless steel toothpick holders that you twist the knob on that are found by restaurant cash registers? I’d mount one on my dash so I could do a little pickin’ and grinnin’ while I was getting from Point A to Point B.
I just happened to think: What if one of your car’s features was a food pitcher? You know, like those machines that pitch baseballs, tennis balls, and footballs. You could load that thing up with meatballs or other food, adjust the timer to 30-second intervals, and have a meal on the road. All you’d have to do is watch out for traffic and open your mouth at the right time, and there you’d have it. Of course, it wouldn’t be good to get distracted at the wrong time and get a meatball upside your head or a wad of mashed potatoes in your ear, depending on what you’d loaded it with. You could even duck and let the guy in the back seat have a bite now and then.
Back in the day, my version of dashboard dining was bouncing down the road in my ‘66 Opel Kadett, chugging on an RC Cola that I’d poured a bag of salted peanuts into.
I could do that one-handed, and still be able to use the other to steer, shift gears, change out eight-track tapes, and wave at everybody I passed, like us true Southerners are rumored to do.
In fact, I learned to play the harmonica while driving the highways and byways when I wasn’t listening to our local AM radio station in my car.
Anyhow, all this is just food for thought. But if you ever buy a new car and find some of these features that I mentioned, remember that you read it here first.
Oh yeah, one last thing. If you’re going to be doing dashboard dining, be sure to ask for your meals on wheels to be blessed.
And make sure you pray with your eyes wide open — safety first, people!
