I am not sure people have ever been more anxious to say goodbye to one year and welcome a new one.
And I can almost promise that 2021 will be a better year for most — although the first few months are going to be rocky until we get the COVID-19 vaccine offered to everyone, and until businesses that suffered big setbacks in 2020 begin to recover.
We have a lot of challenges, like staying safe until we can get the vaccine. Our lawmakers have to come up with $5 billion in state money or trim that much in services and projects. We will, unfortunately, still be a divided nation as a new president moves into the White House.
As I look into my crystal ball, I see 2021 as a year of recovery and hope. For example:
• Just a quick look at the final day of 2020 shows a late rush of entries make the first-ever Freedom 5K Run at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park a big success Thursday, starting at 9 a.m. Money from the run will be used to fund the Paddle for Heroes program. You can get information at wrgainesjr.org.
• The Charlotte County Fair will go on as normal in February, albeit all outdoors, and people will set attendance records as they are desperate to get out of the house and do some family stuff outdoors.
• Likewise, spring training games for the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves will set records for attendance — especially with no minor league games on the horizon after the Stone Crabs were disbanded.
• The Charlotte County Commission puts off a vote on selling its Melbourne Street property to a developer who wants to build a boat storage facility.
• Sunseeker announces it will team up with a partner and construction will resume. And, even better, the huge pool that was originally promised is back in the design thanks to deep pockets from the new investor.
• The Arcadia rodeo will be televised nationwide as similar events in other parts of the country are called off because of the lingering COVID-19 concerns.
• Gov. Ron DeSantis announces he will kick off his 2022 campaign early and names Donald J. Trump as his campaign manager.
• The Punta Gorda Airport Authority once again looks at turning the airport over to a private investor but deadlocks 2-2 in a vote when one member is quarantined and a Zoom vote is declared illegal. Seems there is fine print that says all members must vote in person.
• Babcock Ranch builds its 2,000th home and construction of the hurricane shelter begins.
• Because of COVID-19 concerns, “The Bachelor” television series moves its live taping to Punta Gorda.
• The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Cincinnati Reds in the World Series.
• Tom Brady says he will return for another season with the Tampa Bay Bucs if Randy Moss will come out retirement and sign to play opposite Antonio Brown at wide receiver.
• The Charlotte County Commission sells its Melbourne Street property to the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The tribe says it will build a casino and a bridge across U.S. 41 to Sunseeker.
• And, the tribe offers to build a separate facility on the property to house the Charlotte County History Museum, with the understanding it will include a significant display of the Native American impact on the area.
My crystal ball is failing me now, so I have to stop and just wish everyone a very happy new year.
