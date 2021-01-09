It's been a week of shock, dismay and disbelief for everyone. It left me with a feeling of emptiness as I watched our nation's Capitol taken over by rioters. I pray for the families who lost loved ones in the riot.
I never imagined I would ever see American citizens taking control of our Capitol building. The rioters forced our congressmen and senators to hunker down in a basement and attacked law enforcement — even killing an officer. Some legislators and staff had to barricade doors in offices or rooms to avoid attack from U.S. citizens. It must have been terrifying for them to witness.
I applaud their resolve to finish the proceedings and certify the election after such a horrific attack.
I almost didn't write this column. I just didn't know what to say.
We live in a nation that is evenly divided, but it seems to be a very deep divide. It's a divide within the two parties as well. An area where both parties can come together is to always strongly condemn violence from their supporters whenever it happens. They need to send a clear message to their supporters that it will not be tolerated. Rioters are not welcome.
This year we've seen more rioting and violence in this nation than I can recall in my lifetime. As a nation, we need to put an end to violent protests immediately. Anyone who breaks the law, no matter what they're protesting, needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We need to send a clear message to all who wreak havoc that it's over.
Our cities across the nation have seen terrible destruction that will damage those affected neighborhoods for years to come. Businesses will not build in neighborhoods if there's a serious threat or risk that it could be destroyed and looted. Insurance companies will not want to insure businesses in those neighborhoods, which will exacerbate the problem. It will leave these communities with blight that may take decades to repair. Tolerating violent protest has only spurred more violent protests and destruction. It needs to stop.
As for our governments, they need to move forward and work together regardless of party affiliation. There will always be disagreements in the way we want to govern our nation, states, counties and cities. It should never get to the point when we stop listening and talking to each other. It should never lead to violence and destruction.
We are a nation the world used to look to as a beacon of hope. We need to restore that honor to our nation.
This year needs to be a year of healing. We need to heal from this deadly pandemic. We need to heal from the partisan politics. The political parties need to work from within to heal as well.
Both parties have legitimate points on how we should fix the many issues our nation faces. It's time to listen to each other, compromise and solve the issues.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.