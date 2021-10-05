“The Bucket List” was a popular 2007 Jack Nicholson-Morgan Freeman movie about two men who were nearing the end of their lives and set out doing things they’d always wanted to do; hence the title.
That’s well and good if you can afford it, but your life might be just as enriched if you started a non-bucket list of stuff you should know better than to do.
Many are common sense things that I hope we all have enough sense not to do, such as going to sleep with chewing gum in our mouth. You’ll wake up with it in your hair, most likely, and have to chop off a portion, looking like you parted your hair with a weedeater.
Same advice goes for going to bed after taking cough medicine and a laxative the same night. I bet you’d only do that once.
As it is said, we should learn from the mistakes of others because we’ll never live long enough to make all of them ourselves.
I know, if you’re like me, you do crazy stuff anyway, because it seems like a good idea at the time. I have a few examples I learned firsthand from, or some friends did — but I ain’t saying which ones I should’ve known better than to do.
Leaving one’s shorts hanging on a bush while skinny-dipping is risky business, especially if you have jokers for friends who might run off with them. Trust me, wearing palmetto fronds for cover makes for a long walk home.
Checking upstream along a creek bed is a wise thing to do, and certainly a lesson learned when you’ve cooked and made coffee using the water all evening, only to find a dead, bloated cow lying in it the next morning, up around the bend.
Some country folks like using their washing machines to wash a big mess of collards, turnips, or mustard greens in, to get all the dirt out of them. I ain’t saying who, but I do know of one meal that was interrupted when somebody dipped a sock out of the bowl of greens while everybody was enjoying them.
Crossing fences should only be done when one knows why it was put up in the first place. No telling what’s waiting for you on the other side, and I will attest to the fact that parents of a foal are quite protective of that little one — and are not hesitant to chase young boys across fields and cause those boys to do some galloping themselves. Who’d have thought they’d follow somebody through palmetto patches, even to the point of making them lose the good mess of fish they’d just caught, and make them trudge home, mad and fishless?
Cowboys know that when there’s three men riding in a pickup truck together, the best place to sit is in the middle. That’s because you won’t have to do the driving, nor will you be the one getting out to open gates.
The flip side of sitting in the middle happened a lot when we were growing up and hadn’t been driving very long. Upon approaching pedestrians and others standing nearby, the guy riding shotgun would sometimes reach over and blow the horn, and then duck out of sight, leaving onlookers to see two guys riding by, sitting next to each other like they were on a date together. This was pretty funny, unless you were the guy sitting in the middle. Then all bets were off. But it was all in fun.
I knew somebody who was adventurous enough to duck under moving trains when they were barely rolling, to cross to the other side. It was quite the sport to him until the day he scrambled under boxcar and popped up on the other side, right in front of his daddy. He told me his daddy whipped him so bad that he had absolutely no memory of the rest of the train going by.
There is no shortage of things we really want to do, nor is there one of things we should not do. One’s common sense and spirit of adventure are always battling it out over what to do, which determines how boring, adventuresome, or even brief our lives may be.
Sometimes we just have to say “no” to ourselves. As singer/songwriter Jim Croce sang in his hit “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim,” “You don’t tug on Superman’s cape, you don’t spit into the wind, you don’t pull the mask off the ol’ Lone Ranger …”
One final warning, if you’re on an airplane and see a buddy named Jack, don’t holler, “Hi, Jack!” That is, unless you want to find out if there really are air marshals on all domestic flights and learn just how invasive a strip search can be.
I like good, clean fun as much as the next guy, but I ain’t quite that curious!
