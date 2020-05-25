Arcadia, FL (34266)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 78F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.