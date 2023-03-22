Sometimes you just have to ask yourself, “What won’t some people do for attention?”
I know, because I do it every week by typing goofy stuff for the newspaper every week. Admittedly, I’m honored of anybody reads this, but deep down, it’s for the money.
Not much, mind you, but it comes in handy.
There’s no shortage of ways people or various entities will use for some recognition. Advertisements are the masters of this with their giant billboards, screaming TV commercials, or provocative magazine ads.
And it all boils down to that childhood taunt, “Made ya look!” Actually, how I remember it going was, “Made ya look, you dirty crook; you stole your mama’s pocketbook!” The fact that you’re reading this is proof of that.
Babies scream for attention, quite literally, when they’re hungry or have a dirty diaper. Kids scream for it in public by throwing themselves on the floors of stores and pitch a fit because they can’t get a certain toy or piece of candy. Teenagers scream for it by doing whatever it takes to fit in with their peers.
Adults do it by building walls around them and when asked what’s wrong reply, “Nothing.”
You might be driving a vehicle that has a loud exhaust system, ear-shattering music that makes the windows thump in rhythm with the bass. It may have giant tires on it, a dozen bumper stickers, and be painted blowfly green — but that’s you, wanting all eyes and ears on you wherever you go.
It might be a crazy hairdo that draws eyes to you, and funky colors often accompany this egotistical endeavor. Drowning yourself in Channel No. 5 perfume or Hai Karate aftershave will also turn some heads — and noses, too. Bright and/or revealing clothing speaks loudly. Top that off with very high heels and a flamboyant hat, and they can’t miss you.
Oh yeah, and let’s not forget tattoos and body piercings.
I saw an online video awhile back that showed some nut vowing that he could drizzle hot sauce directly into his eyes and take it like a man. Well, you know how that ended. Within seconds he was running all over the yard, screaming like a banshee on fire and pouring milk into his baby blues.
First of all, I never would’ve done that. And if I had, you can bet I would never have posted it on the internet. Not even for a Klondike Bar.
For years we watched Evel Knievel perform televised stunts that got him a lot of attention and a lot of broken bones. Years later, that “Jackass” show proved that earning one’s proverbial 15 minutes of fame also lent credence to the saying about how a sucker is born every minute.
At what price, fame, right?
There once was the notion that, if you want to get someone’s attention, just whisper. If you’re paranoid that what’s being said is being said about you, then yes, that ploy works. And like the old saying goes, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean that they’re not out to get you.
In quiet situations, offering the old standby tactic of going, “Pssssst!” works quite well. Something that’s a little less subtle is the old throat-clearing utterance, “Ahem!” This is good for making guilty folks pause and reflect for a second.
In other settings where it’s not so quiet, you can call out, “Hey, you!” and I promise that somebody will look. You can whistle loudly and get some attention as well. Just make sure it isn’t that old wolf whistle if it’s a pretty girl who has a burly boyfriend nearby. Unless you want your lips ripped off, of course.
Remember sitting in class in elementary school and passing a note to a potential boyfriend or girlfriend that ended with the ultimatum, “Do you like me? Check “yes” or “no.” I was never on the giving or receiving end of that perpetuator of puppy love, mostly because I was quite sure that they’d have cooties and I’d be catching them.
Even your vehicle wants to get your attention now and then — when those dashboard warning lights start coming on. Either heed them or turn up the radio to drown out any funny noises coming from the engine.
Also, your smoke alarm isn’t playing around when it starts its electronic shrieking.
Oh yeah, and those chest pains aren’t to be ignored as well. Hie thee to the hospital!
Well, now that I’ve held your attention long enough for me to complete this column, I reckon I’ll close by thanking you for reading all this.
See if you can find positive ways to draw attention to what needs saying or doing this week. It makes a difference, I tell you, and I’m not pulling your leg. Nor your finger.
