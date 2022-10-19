You just don’t recover from a hurricane overnight.
Not just physically and structurally, but certainly financially and emotionally. Piles of debris are still everywhere on the side of the road, and some remains stacked up in the hearts and minds of those who survived it. Lots of memories are piled up, too.
Never mind the chopped-up trees and pieces of houses all over the place — other things contributed to the surrealism.
Navigating intersections that had been converted from traffic lights to four-way stops was one thing. Drivers knew what to do, but it just felt weird, especially with more than one lane going a particular direction, plus turning lanes.
Knowing that certain parts of the county were cut off from others by water and that airboats were the lifeline was a bit strange, though heroic in its own way.
Knowing that Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis was here, plus seeing my buddy Mac Martin on CNN was anything but normal.
Suffering came on all kinds of levels. With so much else going on, how did I become a hurricane snack for red ants and skeeters?
Those things tried to take me out, I tell you.
And afterwards, where did so many lovebugs come from that were a month late, according to their usual semi-annual invasion? And where were they during the hurricane? I want to know because when the next storm comes, I want to hunker down with them!
For a few mornings, I cooked up my socky coffee on the grill, putting the grounds in a sock and boiled them in a pot of water, over coals. It was a lot like camping, except I got to sleep in my own bed.
I’m a night owl, so I sat up late every night, watching the flame in the oil lamp burn, playing my guitar in the dark.
I wrote hurricane-related lyrics for the old Jim Croce hit “Operator” and recorded it as “Generator,” posted it on Facebook using my phone, and got over 2,000 views.
Now, that was surreal.
I did have at least one scare. My power was out for over a week and one day I heard a sizzling sound. Was something on fire? Was there electrical wire sparking somehow? I have no sense of smell, so I couldn’t even sniff around to find the source of my anxiety.
Turns out it was the ring tone on my phone that I’d assigned to my buddy Gibby Sullivan, who loves to grill stuff. The sound was steak, sizzling. When I finally figured that out and answered the phone, he thought it was worth a good chuckle. Whew!
Like I said, my power was out for a long time. Days and nights ran together and I started looking like something that the cat had dragged in and the dog forgot to cover. I probably smelled like it, too. I hate cold showers, so I was trying to avoid them as much as possible, having flashbacks of phys. ed. classes and mandatory showering when there was never any hot water.
I did force myself under the frigid shower head that pulsated with pummeling sleet all over my body, and the neighbors down the road heard the whole gamut — everything from primal screaming to yodeling. They probably thought I was playing a Yoko Ono album.
Oh yeah, there was one other scare.
With no lights, we did everything by oil lamp or flashlight. One night I forgot the flashlight when I went into the bathroom to take some ibuprofen for my aching back. I didn’t want to wake up my wife by going in and out, so I figured I could guess which bottle in the cabinet was correct. I shook a few pills out and was just shy of popping them in my mouth when my paranoia got the best of me.
I snuck back out and found a lamp to identify what was written on the bottle. I’d almost taken a handful of stool softener pills, y’all. True story. My yard wouldn’t have been the only place that needed cleaning up, for sure.
Anyway, here’s to better weather and no hurricanes for the rest of my lifetime. Many thanks to all who came to our county’s rescue, and I’m proud to be a part of a community that is financially poor, but very rich in benevolence. DeSoto proud!
