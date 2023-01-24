Once upon a time in our childhood, the whole world seemed different. It was simpler, more fun, less-expensive, and every day was an adventure.
Today I thought I’d toss out a few memories to see if you can relate to them. If nothing else, maybe these thoughts will take you away for a little while and allow you to escape to some fond recollections of your own.
How long has it been since you steered a vehicle while sitting in your daddy’s lap, or had to be carried off to bed on his shoulder after falling asleep while watching TV? And oh, how strong he was.
Remember having your fingers trapped in those paper “Chinese handcuffs” and playing games like “Red Rover,” “Mother May I” and “Red Light, Green Light?”
How long since you played “Rock, Scissors, Paper” with friends and wound up with a bruised arm from them “frogging” you with their middle knuckle?
Did you try not to step on cracks because it would break your mothers’ back?
Maybe you played dress-up or had a tea party with dolls or stuffed animals. With a piece of chalk, you may have drawn a hopscotch pattern and played on the sidewalk or street.
Did you ever eat what you cooked in one of those Easy Bake Ovens?
Remember hiding your scattered toys and dirty clothes under your bed so your room would look clean when it was allowance time? Did you save that allowance up to buy the stuff you saw on the backs of comic books?
You remember X-ray specs, onion gum, fake ice cubes with flies in them, and sea monkeys? Maybe you saved up cereal box tops to redeem for prizes such as a secret decoder ring.
You may have immunized yourself against the opposite sex with a cootie shot — and then sometime during your teenage years were glad that it had worn off.
Did you ever break a window with a baseball? Or did you have your pocketknife or BB gun taken away because you misused it? How many blades did you break because you were throwing your knives at trees?
A few scraps of wood made for good stilts, just like two tin cans and a length of string could make telephones that seemed to work, sort of.
Let me guess — you built ramps to jump your bikes with after watching Evel Knievel doing daredevil motorcycle stunts on TV. Did you build rockets or grow frogs from tadpoles?
You probably carved your name or initials in a tree or wet concrete, or maybe even spray-painted your name on a water tower.
Did you ever double-dog dare somebody to do something, or did you accept one of those dares yourself? You may have even rubbed Elmer’s Glue all over your hands, let it dry, and then slowly peeled it off?
How tired did your arm get when you were churning ice cream by hand? Remember wrestling in the grass with no shirt on and then having a very itchy back afterwards?
We couldn’t wait to get older, to drive, to shave our faces or legs, to be out of school, to get a job so we’d have money, and to make all our own decisions.
We wound up wishing away our youth and now we sometimes wish we could go home again to those simpler times.
I wonder if the “good old days” for many of today’s kids will be about how they couldn’t spend enough time with electronics.
We didn’t have much when growing up, wealth-wise, but we sure had a wealth of fun that we spent freely on ourselves and our childhood friends.
The memories are sweet and the regrets are few. So many of those from our past are now gone and we can only visit places from our childhood in our hearts and memories.
But we can relive those times whenever we wish, and as simple as my life was then, I wouldn’t trade it for anyone else’s that I know of. Not even for for silver or gold.
I look forward to whatever tomorrow holds, but will always have a special fondness for yesteryear.
Okay, so who wants to go outside and climb a tree, or shoot a game of marbles? Precious memories, how they linger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.