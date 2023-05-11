Hear ye! Hear ye! Today I bring fair warning for anyone whose mother is still alive — this Sunday is Mother’s Day, and now you have no excuse not to find a way to honor her.
Fathers ought to do something as well — that goes without saying.
It will be a day when mothers everywhere are to be honored, pampered and doted on in recognition of their special day. You know the routine — flowers, candy and a card, escort them to church, and then take them out to dinner.
At least your mama should’ve taught you the routine by now.
It’s no newsflash, but mothers are special people. They put up with enormous pain just bringing us into this world, then we give them more pain by some of our actions and words over the years.
And even after all that, they are still there to help us bear some of our own pains.
They love us for as long as they can, until it’s time for them to leave the world they brought us into. Hopefully before their life’s journey is done, we’ve garnered from them enough love and wisdom to sustain us in their absence.
We’ll need it, I can assure you.
Mothers come in all shapes and sizes and colors and temperaments. They range from “Leave it to Beaver” moms like to June Cleaver, wearing heels and pearls while effortlessly serving dinner, to the woman who wears muumuus, flip-flops hair rollers and often seems like she’s losing her battle with housework and sanity.
Regardless, they all need the same amount of love and are well deserving of it.
Mothers are mothers, year-round. Just because Mother’s Day comes once every 365 days doesn’t mean that you are off the hook for the other 364. Undoubtedly she has put up with a lot and is entitled to some special attention from you and your siblings throughout the year.
Husbands, we are responsible too, you know. After all, without us she wouldn’t have had to endure all our shenanigans over the years.
We husbands know which side our bread is buttered on, as the old saying goes. I am among that group of males that make last-minute mad dashes into that strange land called the greeting card section in stores, and struggle restlessly bewildered among my own kind, sifting through thousands of romantic and humorous cards, in search of at least one that will work.
Ideally, it’d be great if we could just jog from one end of the aisle to the other, snatching any old one as we flew by.
Pity the fool who is that crazy! For example, inside the card may be lurking all kinds of mushy words! You know, that stuff you hear in those chick flicks that you let the wife choose over the shoot-’em-up action movie you’d rather be watching on your date nights. Grab a card full of that kind of stuff and she might start expecting you to incorporate it into actual conversation!
Worse yet, it might be one of those cute cards with IOUs inside for stuff like washing dishes, vacuuming carpets and grocery shopping that she won’t hesitate to redeem. It’s the fear of this sort of thing that has us standing shoulder to shoulder in the card section for hours.
Yep, I’ve done some time there myself.
At any rate, I hope all the mothers out there will feel very special on their big day. And I hope that men and women and children everywhere will continue to let them know that they are loved and needed, from January through December.
If this isn’t the case, then this next sentence is only directed to the mothers out there and all others must stop reading at this point.
Confidential to mothers: If your offspring is negligent like this, put them in time out or take a switch to them and tan their hides. If neither of these remedies work, threaten to give them a good old-fashioned spit bath in public — that’ll teach ‘em who’s still the boss.
And confidential to all those who read the above paragraph when they knew better: Shame on you, because Mama’s gonna get you for that, too!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.