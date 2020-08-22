This pandemic has been a tremendous challenge for us. Businesses and nonprofit organizations are struggling to survive.
Nations have overcome wars, deadly pandemics and devastating natural disasters. If you look back at history, we've persevered and advanced when faced with serious challenges.
As a local media company our role is to tell the stories, share opinions and provide accurate information while mixing in some amusements like comics, puzzles and entertainment news. We also provide local businesses with many solutions to access the diverse audiences the Sun reaches in print, online, email and with our digital services.
Your Sun news team covers the many struggles our communities are facing during this pandemic. At times we've been challenged to keep up with the plethora of stories over the past five months. Things are starting to normalize somewhat with new virus numbers easing. People are returning to some of the things we used to do. Some things have changed to protect us, but that's okay.
As I get out to experience the many things I took for granted, people ask how the newspaper is doing with this crisis. The Sun team is dealing with how to manage this crisis, just like most businesses in our communities. That’s why I can’t stress enough that we all need to do what we can to support our local business community. This pandemic has devastated many businesses. We've lost some businesses, and we'll likely lose more.
The impact of the virus has greatly impacted our workforce and our retirees too.
Most businesses were shuttered for a long time. Some are still closed. Their major expenses were not halted. They were forced to lay off, furlough or keep staff on the payroll with minimal work to do in order to qualify for the federal relief program. Many businesses are upset with the way the Payroll Protection Plan was handled. Others didn't qualify or it just didn't make sense for their business.
The workforce is still dealing with either being laid off, furloughed, pay reductions or having to find a new career. Those fortunate enough to still be employed are dealing with a new world at work which includes masks, sanitizing, distancing or a new work-from-home routine. We all know the state's unemployment system was a national embarrassment. Our state leaders need to fix it quickly.
Most of our retirees were isolating during the pandemic, some still are. They're worrying about their retirement accounts and dealing with all the struggles this pandemic has thrust upon them. Fortunately, the stock markets have recovered most of the substantial losses, but future earnings reports may force additional corrections in the markets down the road.
The parts of our community that are often forgotten in a crisis, but always there for those in need are the churches, nonprofits and charitable organizations. The demand for many of their services has been off the chart, and the need is still strong. Just look at the lines whenever there’s food distributions at churches and food pantries. While some of us are thrilled to be able to eat out again, others are waiting in a line for a box of food to be loaded into their car. Some are fighting to survive COVID-19 or recovering from it.
The nonprofit organizations are here to help us when there’s nowhere else to go. Many local governments utilize nonprofit organizations to get federal, state and local relief funds to those who truly need it. They have the networks, systems and the expertise to make sure money gets distributed to those who need it most. But these funds do not meet the demand.
Just like our business community, our nonprofit community needs help. These organizations need help with funding programs for childcare, homeless, crime victims, unemployed, poor, disabled, veterans and the list goes on and on. The need never went away when the pandemic arrived, it increased drastically.
Unfortunately, when economic times get tough, donors do not have the resources to support their local charities as they may have done in the past.
If anyone has the means to help our local charities, I encourage you to please consider doing it now when the people in our communities need it most. If you don't have the resources to help right now, please consider volunteering. Many nonprofits lost volunteers due to isolating.
We don't know how long this pandemic will last or all the economic ramifications of it. We do know the need for us to help never goes away.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
