Those who we call snowbirds — or winter visitors — just might have a different view of our/their community than they had when the packed up and went back from whence they came in the spring.
Real different.
I’m sure they’ve heard that a hurricane named Ian stormed through the county, having its way with man and nature for about 10 hours before moving on, and I’m sure the landscape might be a tad altered.
Roofs tarped in blue and fallen oak trees will catch their eye first, and then other skewed things will start to be noticed. You know, stuff like leaning power poles, missing street signs, and endless debris piles that are begging to be picked up and hauled off.
We can’t roll out the red carpet for them, but if their homes here had damage, I’m sure there’ll be a few insurance companies that will be glad to roll out some red tape.
They say the early bird gets the worm. In this case, the early bird gets dibs on whatever has landed in his yard (thanks to Ian) by arriving before the rest of the southbound convoy.
I don’t know if anybody held a hurricane party, but those coming south now are just in time for an after-hurricane party.
Welcome home!
There’s no welcome wagon, other than gracious benevolent organizations who came here to help people get by until they could get their bearings and start some semblance of their former routines.
God bless those folks who have fed us, cleared our roads and yards of fallen trees, brought clothing and water, provided portable showers and laundry services, and so much more. Like the army of bucket truck workers who came to restore power, they were quite the welcome sight.
Be it ever so battered, there’s no place like home. The plight of missing shingles, damaged fences, and collapsed out buildings was doled out unbiasedly to all with no regard for status or standing, reducing us all to the common denominator of being victims.
It’ll be a long time until reminders of Ian are gone. I’m pretty sure there are even a few still around from Irma in 2017 and Charley in 2004. We bear our scars together, rebuild, and move forward as one community.
Welcome mats aren’t waiting at the county line for those returning to their part-time dwellings, because they’re gone with the 100 MPH winds that we were smacked around by.
Hurricanes are just just a part of Florida’s existence, sort of like the flip side of paradise. Nobody gets a rainbow without the rain, and boy did we ever get the rain. Old Man River (sometimes known as Peace) showed us who’s boss and quickly subdivided our population by community for a brief time.
But the locals are survivors and spanned the swollen waters with their trusty airboats, ferrying folks and food as needed.
That was a great example of what a community can do when a need arises, and we always have come to one another’s aide in times of trial and disaster. And that’s all the more reason I’m proud to live here — difficulties are not only met with courage, but with the help of friends and neighbors who call DeSoto County home.
We rise and fall together, and are always there for each other.
We’ve done the best we could to not only survive, but to restore properties and our faith in our fellow man. Chances are, somebody will be willing to lend you a hand in getting your property back to normal, and then we’ll all take a breath and move on towards whatever tomorrow brings our way.
In a community as poor as ours, we are rich in so many other ways and will always rise to the challenge with those around us.
I guess it’s sort of an unspoken creed that’s not unlike marriage vows — for better or for worse, for richer or poorer, in sickness and in health. We take it as it comes and remain steadfast. Home is where your heart is, they say. I say that home is where you make a stand because who and where you are matters enough to protect and preserve.
Welcome home. Let’s turn the page together and make a difference.
