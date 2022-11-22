We sure do have a lot to be thankful for here in Southwest Florida, having celebrated Veterans Day, getting past hurricane season, and with Thanksgiving this week.
Actually, if we stop and think about it, there’s no limit to what our gratefulness can include — even some things that seem to be not quite as conventional.
Let me expound.
I’m thankful for skinned knees and elbows. I earned those from learning how to ride my bicycle once upon a time, which gave me the sudden freedom to traverse the neighborhood sidewalks in the towns I lived in, as well as a lot of nine-foot tar, shell, and dirt roads in the country that never had official names until I was about grown. When the training wheels came off, I knew there was no turning back, no matter the physical challenge or cost.
I’m thankful for sometimes being picked last for the team sports. I never considered myself athletic, though I loved playing sandlot football and softball. I might’ve only been the kid centering the football or idly standing in right field, where the balls were not often hit to, but it made me feel like I was able to be part of something. Teamwork is something we can all learn and grow from, no matter our age.
I’m thankful for the various punishments I received for my behavior and attitude as a child. It took forever to accept the fact that I couldn’t have everything I wanted, and that life revolves around consequences. Do good and the result is almost always good consequences. Do bad and there’ll be bad ones (if you’re caught, that is). I deserved a lot more tongue lashings and backside thrashings than I ever got, and yes, I’m thankful for that as well. I didn’t get away with everything, but I did come away with the understanding that I needed to answer for my actions.
I’m thankful for having to eat everything on my plate before I could leave the supper table. Wait, let me amend that — this doesn’t include the few times my mom cooked liver and put it on the table as though it ought to be consumed. Most everything else was fine, and my siblings and I would make it disappear, sometimes after being admonished that we needed to eat it all because there were children in third world countries who were starving at that same exact moment and would love to be eating it. Where were they when we were being subjected to that liver? Anyway, I still clean my plate and struggle with my weight. As they say, a waist is a terrible thing to mind.
I’m thankful for the school homework I was assigned (all except the math, which I still try to avoid). I was too easily distracted by my overactive imagination to do well in school, but I could focus more at home when I was alone in my room, listening to record albums and eight-track tapes and sneaking Little Debbie snack cakes out of the pantry. I loved to read, so it was escapism for me, albeit with the expectation that I’d be surrendering homework results the next day.
I’m thankful for the gauntlet known as puberty and teen angst, but only in retrospect. At the time, it was like a scary dream that I couldn’t wake up from, complete with introversion, self doubt and acne. But that taught me that as a wallflower’s wallflower, I could observe everybody else anonymously to learn what to do, as well as what not to do in order to survive till adulthood.
There’s lots more for me to be thankful for, but I’ll close for now and challenge you to think of something from your lifetime that you’d never thought you’d be grateful for. I bet you can think of one, and it’ll let you revisit a chapter of you life that you left behind long ago.
One last thing: I’m grateful for recipes. Not just he ones we’ll all be enjoying for Thanksgiving, but for the recipe that each of us represent. If you think about it, we’re all works in progress as we live and age, and so much has happened to make us who and what we are, and most of it was done with help from others, good or bad.
So if each of us is a pot of stew, think of all those who came by and added a little something to the recipe that is you.
Granted, some only stirred the pot, so to speak, but you are who you are because of them. They say too many cooks spoil the broth, but I’m glad for all those who keep coming by the pot and tossing something different in.
May the day come when we’re all pretty well-seasoned because of it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.