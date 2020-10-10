Good day,
Many times in the past six months it seemed as if time was standing still. With that being said, I found myself scratching my head this week with the first week of October ending. While looking ahead on my calendar to book some meetings, I realized that the holidays are right around the corner. I thought to myself, how the heck did that happen?
I’m not ready for the holidays. Then there are questions about how to handle the holidays with the virus. Some friends and families are staying away from each other, especially for many grandparents. Think about what this pandemic is like for the many grandparents. They miss their families, but cannot risk exposure to the young, who may not even know they have the virus.
This year we’ve been bombarded with bad news. The obvious, COVID-19, followed by racial issues, wildfires, hurricanes, deaths, violence, economic turmoil and politics.
I heard many say that they are done with 2020. I felt the same way many times. We’re all tired of it.
But, we can’t give up yet. We will defeat this virus. Our medical teams around the globe have figured out ways to mitigate deaths. Our scientists will come up with a vaccine thanks to the many researchers working on it.
We cannot wipe 2020 from our memories, but we can make the best of the remaining year. I hope friends and families end this year with joyful holidays together. Of course, safety will be an important part of our traditions this year.
It’s tough times with most of our budgets strained from the economic downturn. Many are struggling to survive. We’ve had layoffs, closed businesses, furloughs, reduced hours and pay cuts. Many have probably added debt or tapped into savings to get through this economic crisis.
The holidays are going to be hard on many people this year.
Friends and families should talk about their plans now to avoid making the holidays an added financial stress. We’ve all heard the reports in the past about the stresses of the holidays on people and the ramifications of it. This year is likely to be the most stressful holiday we’ve had since the Great Recession.
We need to remind everyone that it’s really about being together. Think back to your holidays of the past. Your recollections are likely more about the family traditions, good food, stories and just being with your friends and family. I’ll bet that most of us cannot recall the gifts received, unless you were featured in one of those Mercedes Benz holiday commercials.
All kidding aside, let’s end 2020 with a happy holiday season for all. Now is a good time to talk about it, if you haven’t.
Glen Nickerson is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. He can be reached at glen.nickerson@yoursun.com.
