This Sunday is Father’s Day, as you likely know already, and I hope you have plans to honor your father if he’s still with you, or at least honor his memory if he’s not.
Father, Dad, Daddy, Pop, Pa, or whatever you call him, is special in so many different ways. He has the responsibility of providing for the family, leading the household with the help of his spouse, setting examples for his children, and so much more.
He wears many hats that has him working in the yard, tinkering with the car or lawn mower, giving piggyback rides, taking the family on vacations, and even making sure the Bogeyman isn’t lurking under the beds of his children.
That’s not to take anything away from mothers, for they do this as well. But Mother’s Day was last month, so let’s let Dad have his turn.
Quality family time is the best thing a father can spend on his family. Often he gets busy to the point that he has to make time to be with his children, and even if he has the luxury of making daily memories, he may someday wish he’d had more time to spend with them.
You know, like that Harry Chapin song, “Cat’s in the Cradle.”
All fathers wish they had plenty of money to lavish on their family, but worth much more than that is the time he spends with them. One day he’s teaching his kids how to tie their shoes, how to read, how to put a worm on a fishing hook, and how to throw a baseball. And then suddenly he finds himself teaching them how to drive, how to fix things, and how to shave.
And then he realizes that someone else we refer to in the paternal sense — Father Time — is turning the pages in the Book of Life much too fast.
The day comes when he can no longer work on the family car because technology has taken it beyond his reach. He dreads getting anything new that requires a remote control because the instruction book is voluminous, complicated, and may as well have been written in Chinese.
Even a flip phone is a challenge, and he finds himself watching retro television channels at night because it’s the only programming he can relate to.
He wonders if he’s told stories from his life to his family and friends too often, but appreciates them listening to them each time.
He sees the names of friends in obituaries much too often, and wonders if any from his youth will be around to come to his funeral and share a kind word.
He listens to and reads the news and wonders how the world got so crazy, compared to the current events from his youth.
And he worries what kind of world will be left for his grandchildren once he’s gone.
His kids aren’t kids anymore — suddenly they’re grown and are leaving home.
Suddenly his son is gone off to college.
Suddenly he’s walking his daughter down the aisle to give her hand to some young man who he’s not quite sure of yet.
And suddenly there’s an old man staring back at him from the mirror, wondering where the all those years went.
He finds himself studying old photographs, taking in every detail that he may have overlooked in the past.
He finds himself more willing to be in family photos because he has realized that he’s not doing it for himself, but for those he’ll be leaving behind.
He finds himself staring at more sunsets than he used to, and shares more advice than he ever did because he got tired of nobody asking questions about life that he’d figured out the answers for.
He loves his Father’s Day cards and whatever gifts come his way, but most of all he loves seeing his family together, making memories that will be bound with love for the time when they’ll start looking back over their own lives.
And if they can do that, he’ll know he’s fulfilled his responsibility as a father, and can be content with what the rest of his days will bring him.
Happy Father’s Day to all, past and present, and even future. Be the dad you need to be, and you’ll make the world a little bit better place to be.
