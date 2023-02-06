This week’s offering is the follow-up to last week’s malarkey about bathroom stuff. I guess we should call it “Number Two”?
Anyway, meanwhile, back in the john — I’m sure everybody has a story to tell, from having to jiggle the handle on the side of the tank to getting near-scalded when their significant other flushed the toilet while they were taking a shower.
We may share the bathroom, but who does that at the same time? Isn’t that why there’s a lock on the door? And who wants to brave going in there after somebody else just exited?
The bathtub was such great fun when I was a kid. I’d line up my plastic army men or cowboys and Indians on opposite sides and let them eliminate one another, falling into the water. Often, they were accompanied by dying screams which my parents responded to a few times, until they realized I wasn’t really in distress. Meanwhile, the bodies of the dead were bobbing all around me, and the carnage continued to the last man.
Also, when I’d lie on my back with my ears underwater, I could make explosion noises with my mouth that sounded amazingly realistic to an over-imaginative boy like me.
Neighborhood buddies and visiting cousin often wound up in the tub with me when we were little, and we’d play till the water got cold and often forgot to wash behind our ears, where my mama said taters could grow if we left enough dirt there.
Same thing when we had Easter gatherings at my granny’s house in Nocatee. There was no tub there, just a shower stall, and if too many cousins showed up, they’d march us outside to stand in line in front of the ditch, strip us down, and drench us down with the nozzle on the water hose. We’d pass the soap down the line along that drench trench, and then get hosed again.
And yes, that well water was colder than a stainless steel commode on the shady side of an iceberg!
Bathrooms should be a neutral territory, a resting room of respite, wherein one can find solace and peace.
Is that always the case? Of course not.
Too often, your significant other will try to start a conversation with you from the other side of the door. What is wrong with those people? Or else a pet will follow you in, stare at you, and rob you of your alone time. Might as well install a cat door, right?
The solitude of the bathroom often inspires people to read. I’m not opposed to having a bookshelf or magazine rack, but I don’t have the last word on the library in the loo.
And for Pete’s sake, don’t be face-timing anybody while you’re in there. Sure, the acoustics may be wonderful, but some audibles are best kept to one’s self.
It’s true that often, opposites attract. If a couple fights over the thermostat seasonally, that likely means they can’t shower together because there’s no happy medium. I found this out early on in my marriage. When you emerge as red as a lobster and your skin is steaming, it’s time to go it alone. I’ll stick with my lukewarm water, an adjective that I’m quite partial to, thank you.
Showering can be fun if you enjoy singing. Those acoustics and smooth out the roughest of voices to the point that you almost want to put out a tip jar. Just be careful not to sing too loud, because you don’t know who might’ve come over and are now being subjected to your soggy caterwauling.
Oh yeah, and be careful about getting your water too soft. You must get rid of all that slickness after you wash, and I do believe a blind man would rinse himself to death, trying to get what he thought was soap off himself.
I could write a whole new column on public restrooms, but I’ll spare you. Just remember to check for paper availability, how well the stall door locks, don’t believe everything that’s been scrawled on the walls. And most importantly, wash your hands!
One last thought. You know that saying, “Location, location, location,” right? Believe it, when it comes to your toothbrush. Submerge it headlong into a glass of water and keep it there all night. This prevents creepy crawlies from being attracted to it and from licking leftover toothpaste off the bristles while you sleep.
Ew, right? And never, ever, and I mean never make your significant other mad if they have access to your toothbrush. You’ll be wondering why they take such delight in keeping the toilet so clean.
And that won’t end well, I promise.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.