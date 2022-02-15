When you are besieged with rainstorm after rainstorm, it’s hard to make plans to get out and do much, so it’s a good time to stay inside where it’s dry and write about the rain.
Such is the reason for the following thoughts about rainy season (if it will ever get here!).
A popular question around these parts is, “Gettin’ much rain out your way?” However, when the streets are flooded, your grass is drowning, and your dog refuses to go outside and do his business without a snorkel, that may not be the most amiable way to strike up a conversation.
In times past, we’ve gotten afternoon storms that were so regular that you could almost set your watch by them. And of course, they’d bring along uninvited guests such as thunder and lightning. The grass would be shooting up from the ground like it was on steroids so fast that a herd of goats couldn’t stay ahead of it. Y
ou know those walking catfish? It’s a shame that scientists and fish experts (whatever they’re called) can’t get together and develop walking piranha who eat grass. Now, there’s something that could work, but you’d sure have to watch your step when you were walking around outside!
If you’re like me, you get a heap of mosquitoes (or, skeeters, as most folks around here call ‘em) at your place when the rains won’t quit. They’re not only plentiful, but sometimes they wind up being a lot bigger than the average little bloodsucker. They’re the ones I call “gallon nippers,” and I bet they’d give vampires a run for their money when it comes to drawing your blood. I have to keep my dog — Woolly Willy Wilson the Wonder Whelp — on the screen porch out back so they don’t swoop in and fly off with him like a hawk snatching a chihuahua. I’ve seen them so thick in a few places that you could swing a quart jar and catch a gallon of ‘em!
“Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” Mark Twain said. He was right. About all I know to do is deal with it. When it’s cold, bundle up. When it’s hot, peel off as much as you can without getting arrested. When it’s windy, hang onto your hat and don’t wear a dress. Or a kilt. When it’s raining, take an umbrella with you. If it’s raining harder, stay inside. If it’s raining cats and dogs, try not to drive in it. If it’s a bonafide toad strangler/possum pounder, buy flood insurance, hunt some high ground, and pray for sunshine.
My only answer for someone who asks, “Reckon it’s ever gonna stop raining?” is, “Well, it always has.”
Just imagine poor Noah and his family, being cooped up in the ark while it rained for 40 days and 40 nights, until the entire earth was covered with water. The fishing might’ve been pretty good though, as the fish may have seen so much water that they were wanting some relief from it and might’ve fought over your hook. And I wonder if Noah would’ve been tempted to use those two worms he had, as well as the crickets and grasshoppers for bait?
As a kid, a ditch full of rain water provided hours of entertainment. We loved catching tadpoles and splashing around in the water, despite being warned by adults that we could catch worms. I don’t know of anybody who ever caught any, but if they did, the probably went fishing with them.
We wondered how minnows found their way into water-filled ditches, and heard stories about how they evaporate into the sky and come back down with the rain, but nobody I knew believed that. After all, wouldn’t they be everywhere, rather than just the ditches? Not one time do I remember combing any dead minnows out of my hair.
Anyhow, I’ll leave you with those soggy memories, and hopefully there will be some rainy days ahead soon. If anybody knows any sort of rain dance, now’s the time to have at it!
