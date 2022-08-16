Big yellow buses are zooming up and down the road, caution lights are flashing in school zones, and backpack-wearing children are traipsing all over the place.
I’m guessing there are despondent youth and celebrating parents, now that the bell has rung and school is back in session.
Next year will mark half a century since my class tossed their tasseled mortarboards into the air and dispersed to go take on the world, so in retirement I can’t really relate to thoughts of tardy bells ringing, lockers slamming shut, and missing TV shows because of endless homework.
But I do have few recollections.
Today’s students won’t have to put up with what we faced back in the Dark Ages, long before the moon landing, cable TV and microwave ovens. They’ll miss out on squeaky chalkboards, pull-down maps, and that intoxicating smell of tests printed in purple ink from mimeograph machines.
They’re safe from having their knuckles whacked with wooden rulers and the “board of education” applied to their seat of learning.
Remember paddlings?
One advantage back then was that there was a lot less history to learn because a lot of stuff hadn’t even happened yet. The trade-off for that perk was that we had to learn to diagram sentences, an archaic endeavor meant to occupy lots of class time between bells and make the English language even more confusing than it already was.
And I’ve often wondered, in the history of the world, has anyone anywhere ever encountered a sentence that compelled them to spring into action and vigorously diagram it? And if they did, who’d be around to grade it?
Back in those days of yore, many junior high (before the days of middle school) and high school students carried pocketknives without repercussion by staff, nor fear of making national headlines.
Those who were old enough to drive sometimes had gun racks in the back windows of their trucks that held rifles and shotguns, and were parked on school property. And guess how often mass shootings occurred?
Never, that we ever knew of.
Sure, we made fun of teachers behind their backs, copied off each other’s homework, pulled pranks, and feared that cooties might be real.
We got into fights on the playground, pined extensively and pitifully over puppy love, and were pretty sure the mystery meat in the cafeteria was somebody’s pet.
But we were kids who were expected and allowed to be just that — kids.
We weren’t being bullied and ostracized on social media. We weren’t being encouraged to explore our own sexuality and wonder who and what we were. We weren’t being robbed of our childhood by adults and the media, insisting we become part of their crusade to blur the lines defining any and all things possible.
Yes, we were taught to be curious, but weren’t exposed to what some elements of today’s society are eager to share, regardless of a student’s age.
Being a kid wasn’t one of many options back then. It was the natural order of things — crawling before walking, and running before flying.
Cancelling childhood wasn’t on the table. Nor should it ever be.
We should always let our ayes be ayes and our nays be nays, and we should let our kids be kids. Provide age-appropriate education and let them mature at their natural rate.
And when they’re out in the real world, let them decide what is real and right to them, as individuals and eventually as adults.
We owe that much to those who will someday be passed tomorrow’s torch to carry.
