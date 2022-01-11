New years are often about making plans for the next dozen months or perhaps setting a goal or two.
I try not to do that, as I prefer to be surprised for the next 365 days.
I actually hate surprises, but I don’t trust myself to lay out a successful plan. So what do I do in the meantime?
Too often it’s a backwards glance at the road behind me, and today it wound up being my childhood.
I know we all took different paths to get us from there to here, but I also believe that the commonalities between us had you and I traveling the same road for at least a few miles.
Sometimes the good ol’ days just keep looking gooder and gooder. And yes I know “gooder” isn’t proper English. In fact, I could’ve said “ain’t” in that last sentence and probably got away with it.
Let’s compare recollections.
How I’d love to be a little boy again, discovering and experiencing so many fun and interesting things. My inner child misses the old times and old friends, and the adventures we had as life unfolded before us.
I was that kid who climbed as high as I could in every tree around me. I carved my name or initials in many, learned to throw knives and hatchets and make them stick in their trunks, and imagined some were forts and pirate ships for my overactive imagination. Trees were my friends.
I was that kid that hunted discarded glass soda bottles along the roads and in ditches, and took them home, cleaned them out, and redeemed them for two cents apiece. And with that money I couldn’t wait to buy candy bars that cost a nickel back then, and bubble gum that came with comics in the wrapper. Remember Bazooka Joe?
I was that kid who couldn’t wait to delve into (I mean, rummage through) cereal boxes for various cheap trinkets, and had to eat the cereal, even if I didn’t like whatever it was. Remember sending cereal box tops and 50 cents to redeem other small toys that we thought we absolutely couldn’t live without?
I was the kid who bought rolls of caps for a nickel for my cap gun, and made my neighborhood safe from imaginary bad guys I’d see on TV Westerns every night. And when I had no cap pistol, many a bent stick served as my six-shooter or rifle, and I fought on.
I was that kid who played in water-filled ditches, no matter how mucky or mosquito-infested they were. And I’d capture tadpoles in Mason jars now and then, and take them home to observe as they magically transformed into frogs.
I was that kid who wrestled in the grass with my friends, shirtless, and would always come away itching like crazy. I knew better, but the fun of it made it all worthwhile. I stayed barefoot all summer as well, and the bottoms of my feet were tough as beef jerky.
I was that kid in a family of six who hoped for a drumstick whenever my mom fried up chicken for supper. And I was the one who always ate my greens because my daddy told me it was spinach, and I wanted to be strong like Popeye the Sailor Man. I drank enough Kool-Aid to float a battleship, too. Lemon-lime was my flavor.
I was that kid who hated to get a bath and go to bed on school nights, especially when I was chided by my younger siblings who weren’t even in school yet, and could stay up later.
And yes, I insisted on sitting there after the TV was turned off until the little white dot had completely disappeared. I earned that by always adjusting the rabbit ears, twisting the antenna pole, or manually walking across the living room to switch to one of the three channels we got back then.
I was the kid who was sure he was going to die every time he skinned his knees or elbows by falling off his bike. My mom applied Merthiolate to my wound that would set me on fire, and I’d nearly hyperventilate from blowing on it in efforts to cool it off.
I was that kid who loved playing freeze tag and hopscotch, the one who wanted to lick the icing off the beaters when my mom was making a cake, and the one who could never figure out the shimmering spots on the road ahead that seemed to be water that our car could never catch up with.
Now that I think of it, I’m still that kid, trying to understand the world around me while doing my best to have fun every chance I get.
I’ll never figure it all out, nor do I want to. Because if I ever did that, I’d have to let go of my inner child, and I’m hoping that we still have lots of memories to make.
