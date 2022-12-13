The most wonderful time of the year might better be described the most “plunderful” time when it comes to robbing Peter to pay Santa for all the stuff you’ll be stuffing under your Christmas tree this month.
And no, “plunderful” isn’t a real word, but it helped me make my point. Consider it temporary, please.
If you’re reading this, I guess you survived the Black Friday shopping melee and came away with an aching credit card. I think the day after should be called Red Saturday because you’ve put yourself in the red by letting your yearnings exceed your earnings in the name of gift giving.
Wise are the ones who begin their Christmas shopping in January, making purchases throughout the year so that by the time the big day arrives, they’re the ones having a holly jolly paid-up-by-golly Christmas. But then sometimes there’s a last-minute gift from an unexpected giver that forces them into the frantic financial fracas to cover their bases.
Tip: buy extra stuff, and if you don’t need it, you’re off to a good start for next year!
Those who shop online may be the smartest of all, keeping the traffic busy with Amazon, UPS, and FedEx trucks zooming in and out of neighborhoods. It sounds crazy, that that sort of reminds me of simpler times, when we’d order stuff from the Sears catalog division and pick it up locally. That fond Wish Book era ended in 1993, but was quite memorable.
Ever notice how some stores manage to find enough employees to open every single register at Christmas time? Anytime before December, you’re stuck in massive lines with maybe four of a dozen registers open, unless you want to use self checkout. If I’d wanted to do that, cashier would’ve been my dream job. Next thing you know, we’ll be in the back, cutting and wrapping our own meat.
I’ve never went “dashing through the store, in a one-horse open sleigh,” but I’ve sure went dashing through my cash with a wobbly-wheeled shopping buggy many a time. You’d think some stores would wrestle their buggies over to their automotive sections for wheel alignments now and then.
I’m as guilty as the next person about putting off Christmas shopping. That’s because I don’t like crowds, long lines, incessant holiday music that I can’t get away from, bell ringers that make me feel guilty, impossibly full parking lots, and because I’d rather just be browsing.
The most fun I have during the Christmas shopping season is going to that big box store and not buying anything. With such large crowds, I’m bound to run into some folks I haven’t seen in forever and get to catch up for a minute.
But the most fun is to sneak something into someone’s buggy while they’re not looking, for sure.
OK, so I just made that up. I don’t really do that, but it sure is tempting.
So if you see me coming down the aisle with a smile, it’s because I’m happy to see you and get a handshake or a hug, not because I’m trying to get on Santa’s naughty list.
But just to be safe, be making a list and checking it twice. Just in case one of those SpongeBob Snuggies hasn’t somehow snuck into your buggy, you know.
