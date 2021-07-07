Now, where were we last week? Oh yeah, we were confabulating about our fine-feathered friends and avian amigos, weren’t we?
Well, this will be another column that’s for the birds, and I hope I won’t ruffle any feathers.
Last week I was yammering on and on about some birds that don’t seem to be as plentiful as they were in my youth — which of course, was way back in a previous millennium, during simpler, better times.
I would like to add quail to that list.
When is the last time you saw a quail? You remember: brown bodies, the males had white faces while the females’ were yellow. And their distinctive call that earned them the nickname “Bob White.”
Once upon a time, I’d be pedaling my bike down an old nine-foot tar road near our homeplace, and I’d see a mama quail take off from one side to the other, stepping lively with her little ones following right behind her, in line.
That’s been decades. Did they die out or relocate? I hope we didn’t eat them all, but I will admit they’re mighty fine, cooked with gravy.
Let’s cut to the chase about snipe. How many of you were fooled into going snipe hunting by friends who took you out in the woods at night and posted you somewhere alone with a croaker sack to catch them when they came running by?
Or maybe it was you to pulled that prank. Regardless, there really is a bird that is a snipe. No, they don’t run into your sack when herded or called, but when they show up, you know it.
Those skinny-legged little devils come zipping in like fighter pilots, whip around, and land before you even see them. As far as shooting them on the wing, good luck with that — you better have a shotgun and lead them by 20 feet.
Yes, I’ve hunted them, and yes I’ve come home with enough to make a mess (that’s country talk that means enough for a meal). But I confess, I’m not a good shot when it comes to bagging something flying so fast that I can’t see it.
My solution? They like ponds, so all I did was position myself near one and behind a nice bush with my trusty .410 single shot weapon of choice, and let them land. Then I let them have it. Yes, it was a nice mess.
Florida’s state bird is the mockingbird, and I maintain that I don’t see or hear near as many as I used to. They’re quite entertaining, endlessly skipping from one bird call to another, and never repeating any of them.
It’s like they’re channel surfing with their vocal chords, right?
And about that, how come they never mimic a bird I’m familiar with?
Too bad they don’t take requests. You’d think they’d impersonate something fun, like a chicken or a hoot owl now and then. And just one time, I’d love to hear one clear his throat and crow like a rooster.
The woodpecker is one of my favorite birds. I love to watch them fly because they swoop up and down as they do so. Also, I grew up watching Woody Woodpecker cartoons, so that may play a part in it, too.
The pileated woodpecker must be the deluxe version, being so large and sporting that pointy red Mohawk hairdo like he does.
I’m guessing pirates of yore weren’t too fond of them, though, if they ever attacked their peg legs.
I’m about out of room for this week, so I’d best fly the coop and see where I land for next week. Always remember that a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush … but that could get quite messy, especially if it’s a pigeon!
