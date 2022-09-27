Somebody stop this ride — I wanna get off!
In fact, put this sucker in reverse and take me back to where I didn’t feel like a squirrel with ADHD in the middle of 10 lanes of oncoming traffic!
Technology is what I’m talking about.
Whoever said that retired life is very calm, laid-back, slow-moving and serene was lying like a rug. Who can catch their breath and relax when the world is screaming through the galaxy at Warp Five and you can’t find your seatbelt?
Calgon, take me away!
Just when I think I have one thing figured out, somebody adds more bells and whistles and an instruction manual with more pages than “War and Peace.”
I have no idea what half the buttons and knobs on my wife’s new car do, so I’m scared to touch anything I don’t have to.
What if there’s an ejector button I don’t know about?
Same goes for my cell phone. I don’t even want to speak around that thing, for fear of unsolicited ads, unwanted packages from Amazon, or a visit from the Secret Service. Sure makes me miss my previous, simpler flip phone, “Flip” Wilson.
I’m one of the 47 people still using e-mail, y’all, and still use snail mail (at least once a year, for Christmas cards). My grandkids probably think my early communications were via smoke signals, pony express, or notes in bottles. Don’t laugh, but I just now learned how to make an e-mail file. And I consider that a major victory for a technophobe such as myself.
Can we slow technology down some?
I can’t keep up with it mentally, let alone financially. Now I’m hearing that CDs and DVDs are on the way out. What? I still have a giant record album collection, tons of cassette tapes, and even some 8-track tapes that I couldn’t part with.
Oh yeah, and floppy disks full of photos. That makes me wonder, at age 67, how in the world does anybody older than me keep up?
Whoever thought we’d have appliances that we could converse with and give oral commands to? Wasn’t that “clap-on, clap-off” light enough for all the eager Einsteins of the world?
Is the day coming when we’ll need a password to flush the toilet? If so, just imagine how creative some of those will be!
I don’t have time to learn all the new stuff that’s coming at me faster than a speeding bullet because I’m still struggling with stuff I should’ve learned years ago. I have yet to conquer tying a necktie, solving a Rubik’s cube, or folding a fitted sheet.
Thankfully, I’ll never have to program a VCR again. Remember those? I’ve even forgotten a lot that I thought I’d learned. Take long division for example. I couldn’t do that now if you held a bazooka to my head.
And now I’m expected to survive in a world that’s like “The Jetsons” cartoons?
Right now, I’m struggling with getting my laptop to gee and haw with a new scanner. If you don’t know what “gee and haw” means, it means I’m old and I’m drowning in the Sea of Technology. If I’m lucky, a shark will get me and put me out of my discombobulated misery.
I still have a land line telephone. And no, it doesn’t have a rotary dial. I still have a phone book, too. Remember those?
My question is, since there are so few phone numbers listed in them anymore, why can’t the phone book people at least increase the size of the font so us old land line-using folks can read the print more easily?
How long since you’ve spoken to a telephone operator? Are TV ads lying to us by saying that “operators are standing by?” Have they gone the way of the encyclopedia salesman and dinosaurs?
I keep hearing about “artificial intelligence,” also called AI. I don’t have enough of the actual intelligence, but I sure don’t want any of that mess, where inanimate things would be thinking for me.
And do we really need that stuff? Am I the only one who remembers what happened in the movie “2001: A Space Odyssey”?
I’ll just say that all this is possibly a conspiracy; some demented plan to weed out us technophobes, and eventually, everybody else. Divide and conquer is what they’re doing, thinning the herd out till it’s extinct.
But I’ll get the last laugh because I’m old and will hopefully croak before what’s left of my brain gets shanghaied!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.