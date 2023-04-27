A few nifty notions to consider for tomorrow’s vehicles
We were tooling down the road on Easter Eve with Daughter No. 1 in the back seat and her phone was giving oral instructions pertaining to our desired direction. I realized that not only was the voice male, but it had a distinct Australian accent.
That’s different, I thought.
And then the hamster wheel inside my noggin started squeaking and turning, and there was no turning back.
Move over Alexa and Siri — why can’t we have a Southern version of these two, to educate and enlighten us about any and all things? Were it possible, I’d have it as one of the bells and whistles that came with my next truck (which will not be electric, for the record).
I like to name stuff, so the voice would belong to Chuck the Truck, and it’d be a bit countrified, but not to be mistaken for hillbilly.
The possibilities may be endless.
“In three point seven miles, get yourself ready to hang a left. You know, where that little store used to be that sold pickled eggs and goat jerky.”
“Turn left right here, and put that RC Co-Cola down so you can drive, boy!”
“I do hope you remembered to turn the stove off before we left the house. And did you take out the trash?”
Vehicles are just getting too slick for their (and our) own good with all that artificial intelligence stuff. It’s one thing that they can parallel park all by themselves, but when they start allowing hands-free driving so you can clip your toenails, play the banjo, or knit a sweater, that’s taking it a bit too far.
What’s next? Will you be able to talk your car into making you a sandwich?
My wife’s smarty-britches car is a bit too judgmental, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t think it likes the way I’m driving it and I’m surprised it’s not hollering “Ten and two!” at me all the time, admonishing me about where I put my hands on the steering wheel.
All I have to do is barely drift from the center of my lane, and the car suggests that I pull over and take a break. I’ll take a break alright — I’ll stop, get out, and kick the tires a few times — that’ll teach it.
There are features yet to be developed and implemented in our vehicles today. Personally, I’d like one that automatically increases the volume of the radio any time I start hearing from a backseat driver.
An ejector seat might not be a bad idea either, for those who override the radio with their own volume.
I know there are various anti-theft devices and features for cars, but I thought up a great one myself. Once you park and get out, activate a bumper-to-bumper force field that shocks anybody who touches your car. Hit ‘em like a big bug zapper, I say. Not enough to be fatal, but enough to where they’ll think twice before trying to break in again, and enough to where they might have to go change their britches. This would also keep idle backsides off your car who are looking for something to lean on.
There’s a fuel light that comes on when the tank is getting close to empty, and too many of us ignore it as long as possible. I’m living proof of that, having stranded myself many a time in the past and teaching me that there’s not a vehicle out there that can be weaned.
Believe me, I tried.
So for those who ignore the warning light, why not have your AI (Artificial Intelligence) system start nagging you?
“That’s the third gas station you’ve passed in the last 15 minutes! I’m thirsty, so pull over before I conk out on you!” And of course the voice should be accompanied by choking coughs for emphasis.
Where do we see vehicles going in the future? And I don’t mean going electric, as this fad will pass when those who subscribe to it realize how dangerous, expensive, and senseless it is.
Shouldn’t we be flying around in our cars like the Jetsons did in their 1960s cartoons?
Granted, that would save wear and tear on our roads and keep us safe from potholes and kamikaze animals that insist on crossing the road when they hear somebody coming. But how safe could traffic in the air be, without lanes to stay in, stop signs, or even speed bumps?
If you got pulled over by a cop, you can’t just step out of the car mid-air, right? Plus, it’d be harder for cops to hide with their radar guns, as a cloud is no match for a stand of trees, a clump of bushes, or a billboard sign.
If semis also flew through the air, dragging their trailers behind them, imagine those things coming in for a landing.
Or what about a flying funeral procession? Or even a parade — who wants to be down below if horses are in the line-up?
Maybe that Jetsons thing needs to stay in the cartoons.
I could go on, but you get the idea. Wherever there are car designers, there are imaginative engineers who are dreaming up the next big thing.
What if car seats had a toilet feature? Never mind, don’t get me started again….
