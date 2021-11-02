If ever a problem could be classified as delicious, it would be what to do with leftover Halloween candy.
As for me, I don’t see the dilemma. My solution? Eat it.
See, wasn’t that easy?
I wonder if it’s a coincidence that National Chocolate Day fell on Oct. 28? I think that whoever came up with that is onto something. Or maybe they’re a chocolate freak who can’t get enough of that delectable sweetness.
Either way, I’m not complaining.
Chocolate aside, what about all the other candies that are making us loosen our belts, check for cavities in our teeth, and go broke on Halloween? Chocolate may be the king of confections, but many others deserve an honorable mention.
When I was a kid going to the movies, I’d buy a Charleston Chew candy bar. Not necessarily the best-tasting candy at the concession stand, but the longest lasting one. Between those and Milk Duds, you could chew till your jaw just about wore slap out and you felt like you’d been doing push-ups with your chin.
Who remembers Chick-O-Stick? It had a taste stranger than other candies, and it’s only right now as I type this that I wonder if the “chick” part of the name had anything to do with chicken. Ew. My point is that it not only had the consistency of pressed wood, but should’ve came with a toothpick inside the wrapper to dig all the little pieces out of your teeth.
How cool did we look, walking around with candy cigarettes, and pretending to smoke them? Probably about as foolish as stars of the silver screen thought they looked back in the day, with a real one dangling from their lips. And the candy boxes they came in even looked like the real products. Where was the Surgeon General back then?
Licorice is an acquired taste. I’ve always liked it, no matter the flavor, and not long ago, I discovered two new flavors — key lime pie and creamsicle. I quickly acquired some to broaden my horizon taste-wise, and most likely broadened more than that.
I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who actually likes that orange marshmallow circus peanut candy. It’s kind of fluffy and bland, but apparently a portion of the population is addicted to it, because that retched candy has been around since the 1800s. True story.
Do they still make Sugar Daddy? It came on a stick, could get stuck to your teeth pretty quickly. Remember those little blocks of candy called Mary Jane? I have no idea who she was or why someone would name a near-petrified peanut butter and molasses-flavored mini bricks that took forever to dissolve after her. That was penny candy when I was a kid, but I didn’t waste many of my pennies on it.
Somehow, candy talk always finds its way back to chocolate.
My cousins and I had no idea what baking chocolate was when we discovered it in our granny’s pantry when we were little, but we snuck it out of the house and hid behind the chicken house, determined to make short work of it. One bite by each of us and we knew something was terribly wrong.
Who makes unsweetened chocolate?!
Being that young, we thought chocolate was naturally sweet, or that at least it was chiseled in stone somewhere that sugar had to be part of the recipe. We snuck the rest of that nasty stuff right back into the pantry, and it took awhile for me to ever trust a candy bar enough to take a bite of another one.
So what’s your favorite candy? I could write forever about the different kinds, but my space is limited. Whether it’s M&Ms, fireballs, orange slices, Pixie Stix, or a million other sweet favorites, indulge yourself now and then because who among us doesn’t need to be a little sweeter than we already are?
