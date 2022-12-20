The older I get, the more a year feels like it’s only about a week long. Monday is New Year’s Day, Tuesday is Valentine’s Day, Wednesday is Easter, Thursday is the Fourth of July, Friday is Halloween, Saturday is Thanksgiving, and Sunday is Christmas.
Does that sound about right to you?
Remember being a kid and how Christmases were eons apart, and Christmas Eve lasted at least a month?
I can’t explain why time used to drag like a snail moseying through molasses, and now it whizzes by, like the U.S.S. Enterprise in Warp Five Speed. It makes me feel like I’m 10 years old again, screaming at the county fair carnie to stop the ride so I can get off.
By the time you finish reading this, a month will have snuck right by you. You’ll need a haircut, a manicure, and you’ll be behind on your most-recent car payment. Just yesterday, your kids were complaining about acne, and today, you’re seeing your grandchildren acquiring a license to drive.
We can’t change any of it, but we can ponder stuff.
Okay, say you found a magic lamp, rubbed it, and a genie appeared in a wisp of smoke and granted you one hour to spend either in your past or your future. Which direction would you go, and why?
I know, many would go back and have the most meaningful conversation with their parents ever. Some would go forward just to get a glimpse of what the future holds for them. And still, there are smarty-britches that would go back and make bets on sporting events that they knew the outcome of, or take some lottery numbers with them.
Would you give up one year from your future to relive one year from your past, without being able to change anything? If you could choose a year gone by and start all over from there and change anything you like, would you do that?
If you could fast-forward your life a year to get past anything going on today, is there a chance you’d do that?
Teenagers are probably the only ones who’d argue about how fast the years go by. I say that because I was one, back in the dark ages. Those of us who are getting long in the tooth know better, having learned it by living it.
As a kid, I recall asking my granny Sallie Gertrude Garbett Wilson what time it was. She replied, “It’s time for ol’ dogs to die — be glad you’re still a puppy.” I thought that was a weird answer back then, but now I clearly see the wisdom she was sharing with me.
Reminders of time’s brevity aren’t just in our mirrors. Listen to songs such as “The Circle Game” by Joni Mitchell, Roy Clark’s version of “Yesterday, When I Was Young,” or Harry Chapin’s immortal “Cat’s in the Cradle,” and you’ll see the truths in them if you’ve lived long enough to realize that there are many more miles behind you than are ahead.
Too bad I didn’t grasp their meaning sooner.
This year is drawing to a close rapidly. Think of all the Christmases you’ve experienced, but don’t reflect on the gifts you received. Rather, remember those you spent them with who are no longer a part of your life. Be inspired to make special memories with loved ones for them to cherish when you’re gone.
The new year will dawn very soon, and will be a great starting point for making every day from now on count.
Work on that bucket list.
Fix what needs fixing around your house.
Weed out what needs to be gone from your life.
Say what you’ve been meaning to say to whoever needs to hear it.
Do something nice for others, and yourself too, now and then.
Get busy living.
And make the most out of every mile that lies ahead.
Merry Christmas from my heart to yours, and let’s squeeze all the good we can out of 2023 when it gets here!
