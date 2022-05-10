Everybody should believe in something, I’ve heard said all my life.
And hey, I believe that.
I believe other stuff too, such as:
I believe everybody has at least one major mistake they wish they could go back and correct, despite that butterfly-effect thing.
I believe that everybody collects at least one thing. It might be figurines, shoes, comic books, recipes, or even dust, if they sit still long enough.
I believe ketchup can only save so many dishes, and then into the trash those vittles go!
I believe we all like to be asked our opinion. I also believe it is wise to know when that opinion should be given or kept to one’s self.
I believe our ears don’t get nearly as much exercise as our tongues do.
I believe that if I’d been Noah, I’d have squished the two roaches, termites, fleas, flies and ants on the Ark.
I believe that the sooner people realize that the world doesn’t revolve around them, the sooner they’ll be able to use what’s left of their years being decent folks.
I believe that being politically correct doesn’t always mean you’re right.
I believe in coloring outside the lines. C’mon, that’s where all the fun is, y’all!
I believe that Charlie Brown should’ve kicked Lucy’s backside, instead of focusing on the football that she always snatched away at the last second.
I believe that death is one train we all have to meet and that it’s a good thing we don’t know when we’ll be crossing the tracks.
I believe that Sam Walton would not be impressed by what his company/empire has grown into since his death. Same goes for Walt Disney.
I believe that those who can work, should work and that the government shouldn’t act as an enabler to those who think this life owes them everything.
I believe that if Wile E. Coyote had ever been able too catch the roadrunner, he wouldn’t have had the heart to eat him. Well, maybe not.
I believe that everybody has a story worth listening to. And I believe that all stories don’t need telling for all kinds of reasons. Choose your audience carefully.
I believe that the billionaires of this world can and will buy and control whatever they want to, without our input or approval. And I believe it’s up to We the Peons to keep up as best we can with whatever life deals us and throws at us.
I (still, since 1969) believe that Super Bowl III was fixed. And I believe it’s funny seeing Joe Namath reduced to hawking Medicare along with Jimmy “J.J.” Walker.
I believe that if I had the superpower to turn invisible, I could have more fun than the law would allow, scaring people.
I believe everybody has a god, even if they won’t admit it. It may be the one true the Living God, fame, possessions, worshipped heroes, prestige, or even that green stuff they carry around in their wallets.
I believe everybody should believe in themselves and listen to the advice of elders so they can avoid mistakes and pass that advice down to their own children and grandchildren.
And I believe I’m about out of space for my column today, so I’ll leave you with this: I believe that if all the stuff that was said that never should’ve been said wasn’t said, and all the stuff that was never said but needed saying would’ve been said, we’d likely be living in a better, more honest world.
