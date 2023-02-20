Thankfully you don’t have to know every word in the dictionary (remember those?) in order to speak or write, or I likely would’ve spent my working years as a mime.
I’ve never been wordsmith, or even a “wordjones” (though I think I may have just accidentally coined one), but I do like words.
Well, most of them, anyway.
Words make it possible for us to communicate with one another without resorting to mere grunts and gestures, though some seem to prefer doing just that.
Words are our friends, even if we don’t recognize them when our eyes read them or our ears hear them.
And sometimes we like them so much that we add them to our vocabularies.
I’m more of a listener, rather than a talker, so I’m drawn to how people express themselves and the verbal recipes they use to put together their sentences.
Sometimes they’re well thought out and prepared carefully for speaking, while at other times they just spill out in a hurry, as if those who gave them utterance just threw together a mess of words and spat them out all over the place.
I’m guilty of both.
The program I’m part of here at our local radio station has a feature called the “WOW,” which stands for “Word Of the Week.” That means my buddies and I toss out a somewhat unusual word and then try to use it throughout the recording we do for our show.
Some past examples are perfunctory, ostentatious, esoteric, promulgate, ostensibly, etc. And believe me, we do have a time using those in sentences.
So today I thought I’d incorporate a few odd ones that you may or may not use, but it might be fun to do so.
And I’ve chosen a few words that are just plain funny looking, like shillyshally, willy-nilly, and hugger mugger, and maybe a couple more, if I have room in this column. By now, you may be googling them for definitions, so hurry back and finish reading this.
Please, and thank you!
Let’s start with shillyshally. It’s actually a verb, or action word, as we learned in school. To shillyshally means to hesitate, and I admit that I’m a bona fide shillyshallier. In fact, I was shillyshallying about using that word in the first place and see how it rolls off your tongue.
Another odd word seems to be a first cousin to shillyshally, and that’s dilly-dally. If you’re doing that, you’re wasting time, being indecisive and aimlessly wandering.
And then we have lollygagging. No, that doesn’t mean your gagging because you almost choked on a lollipop, though it ought to. The actual definition is to fool around during tasks. Man, that was me, back during school — I was lollygagging from class to class, and it’s no wonder I was drowning in tests and homework, barely keeping my head and grades above Cee level! But it sure was fun.
Then there’s willy-nilly. And no, that’s not Willie Nelson’s first two names. It’s not too uncommon of a word, but it’s a little strange. It means “random, without planning or order.” Hey, I resemble that one, too, and my photo may be next to it in the dictionary. It dates back to 1608 and means “will I nill or will ye nill or will he nill he.”
Methinks I’m glad I didn’t live back then, or I’d have chosen to be a mime. That word is more fun saying willy-nilly than shillyshally, but nowhere near as fun as sneaking lollygagging into a sentence.
Okay, now it’s on to hugger mugger. The first time I laid eyes on that one, I did scratch my head a little. My imagination took off and had me conjuring up the image of some poor assailant not being able to make up his mind as to whether he should hug or mug somebody, so he does both. It really is a term, actually an adjective defined as being in a confused, untidy way that likes order.
Hmmm … is it just me, or all these words starting to resemble me more and more?
Overall, I’m thinking it’s probably a good idea that Mr. Webster didn’t ask me to help him come up with definitions in his dictionary. But sometimes I think he just made up some words and snuck them in while we weren’t looking, burying them carefully between real words that we all know and use.
At least it’s up to us, whether to use them or not.
You pick and choose whichever words you want to be in your vocabulary, and hopefully use them wisely, and not in hurtful or nasty ways.
Using the right words should be interesting to others who may want to converse with you. But in doing that let’s not forget this less-than-golden rule: Thou shall not shillyshally while acting all willy-nilly, nor should you dilly-dally while lollygagging.
Otherwise, you may find yourself in a hugger mugger frame of mind. But don’t take my word for it.
Make a date with Mr. Webster and let him discombobulate you till you’re bumfuzzled as all get out.
And I believe this would be a good place to get out of this column.
