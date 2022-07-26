Our sense of hearing is just as important as the others — touch, sight, smell and taste — and it’s equally capable of transporting your mind and heart to another time and place, where endless memories wait to be awakened.
Yours may vary with mine, but I bet we share some of the same ones.
Morning recollections I’ve held onto range from roosters crowing out in the chicken yard around daylight to the recurring rumble from the coffee pot on the stove as that rich, dark liquid splashed up into the little glass globe atop it.
With that came the sound of bare feet pattering across worn linoleum, making their way to the only heater in the house, where we’d dress for school.
Our old home place had no shortage of unique and precious sounds, such as the ladderback chairs being scooted across the kitchen floor to the staunch old table my grandfather had built by hand long before I was born.
Freshly-cracked eggs would sizzle as they were dropped into an iron skillet whose bottom was covered by bacon grease, collected and used over and again.
Family members came to life and left their bedrooms with the clunky sound of old glass of rattling doorknobs as they were turned.
The back door screen would shut with a soft bang as someone went out to feed the chickens and gather eggs.
From the bathroom I’d hear the rattle of my dad’s brush handle against the ceramic mug he used to whip up his shaving cream, following by the footfalls of his work boots as he came to breakfast.
Sometimes his mother (our granny) would be getting a head start on canning vegetables or guavas in the morning, with her pressure cooker heating on the stove and the regulator jiggling while steam escaped the pot. And afterwards we’d hear the tops of the canning jars pop one by one, as they sealed.
There are so many sounds that take me back to yesteryear in a moment’s notice. Hearing old rocking chairs and porch swings creaking is especially poignant to me, as I recall so many family members swapping stories on the front porch while the sun slowly retreated over the horizon.
Accompanying that was the laughter and chatter of my cousins and I as we chased lightning bugs, and now and then there’d be a whippoorwill calling in the dusk.
I can still hear bed sheets fluttering and snapping in the breeze fastened to a very long metal clothesline that was propped in the middle with a long board, notched with a V.
The windmill would creak and the wind would carry the sound of meadow larks in the distance.
Summertime brought with it the sounds of homemade ice cream being hand-churned by us skinny little boy cousins, and we created our own noises, grunting and groaning when it was our turn.
Our house sat on 10 acres that were surrounded by pastures on all sides, and a little barely paved nine-foot road led down to our shell driveway. So we heard cows bellowing in surround sound and cicadas singing during the day, and that gave way to twilight that brought with it the music of crickets, occasional rain frogs, and trucks passing on the highway off to the west of us.
Oh yes, and the trains. Their horns sounded the signal for approaching crossings late at night — two long blasts, one short one, then one long blast.
I still hear that often and my inner child listens closely and remembers.
So many noises my heart has gathered to keep forever, many more than I have room to write about here.
I guess one of my very favorites is the sound of a stiff breeze moving through the countless needles of a stand of Australian pines, as we had many in our yard back then. I was but a boy, but I do remember thinking that it sounded like music, but also like a soft voice whispering to me and telling me I should cherish those days.
I did, and I still do.
