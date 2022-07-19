This is some summer, ain’t it?
Just ask anybody how hot it is to them and you’ll get answers like, “So hot that we have to feed our chickens cracked ice to keep ‘em from laying boiled eggs!”
Or maybe, “So hot that the birds are using pot holders to pull worms out of the ground.”
That sounds far-fetched, but I’m beginning to believe it.
How come it’s so much hotter now than it was when we were much younger? Is it because of the ozone being ruined by aerosol spray, like we used to hear about?
Is it because the earth is getting out of alignment and drifting closer to the sun? It’s said to be 93,000,000 miles away, but I do believe you could subtract a few of those zeros and it’d be more accurate.
You’ve all heard that it can get so hot that you could fry an egg on the sidewalk? I saw a Facebook meme the other day that had that notion beat. It showed several hot dogs skewered on somebody’s car antenna, broiling in the sun. Hmmm … I might just try that sometime.
We never had a central air conditioning system until my dad moved our family out to New Orleans, where he’d been transferred by the Coast Guard in 1964. When we toured the house for the first time and walked out into the back yard, there was a big square contraption of some kind on top of a concrete pad, and it had a metal mesh covering.
Oh, look,” my mama said, “it’s a barbeque grill!”
True story.
How folks get by without AC today is beyond me. After we moved back to Nocatee from Louisiana in 1967, we finally did get a window shaker unit in what we called the “front room” of our family’s old home place, and that was heaven sent, believe me.
The nights were hot too, and we had old metal fans blowing on us, with our long, single-hung windows wide open, and the possibility of an evening breeze was always part of our nightly prayers.
You know it’s hot when your teeth start sweating. Or when you see a dog chasing a cat, and both of them are walking.
I’ve always been the type who loves to bust out singing any time that I’m reminded of a song. These days, I’m more scared of bursting into flame if I go outside.
If you’ve ever had your hand branded by a hot door handle on your car, I feel your pain.
If you’ve ever tried to walk on a tar road barefooted when the tar begins to melt, and then jumped around screaming and hopped off the road and landed right smack dab in the middle of a sandspur patch, I’ve been there and done that, too.
No wonder my buddies and I used to spend all summer at the swimming hole!
Mark Twain said, “Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” He was right, for sure. We can’t change the weather, but we can be smart enough not to fall prey to it.
I guess I could move to Alaska and not see the sun for six months out of the year. Might be worth it.
Every evening I feed several deer that wander past our property. I use bags of whole corn and they love it, but I do declare, if it gets any hotter, they’ll be getting popcorn.
And the dog days of summer will be known as the hot dog days of summer. Also, they may has well change summer’s name to simmer.
If I didn’t know better, I’d swear somebody beyond the blue was holding a big magnifying glass on us, like I used to do to set dry leaves on fire or burn ants on the sidewalk.
Maybe it’s karma, coming back to bite me. I mean, fry me.
