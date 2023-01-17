It all started five days into the new year — just two semi-old friends taking a day trip out of town to drop off a truck with a slide-in camper (mine) for repairs.
I drove it down to Punta Gorda to a designated place, where it would be worked on, and I was aggravated because I was arriving a few minutes late.
Turns out, I was early. Real early, because Steve the repair guy had been told to come an hour later.
My buddy Jeff showed up a little while after me and we waited and waited and kept on waiting. I finally got an apologetic text explaining the time mix-up. So we waited a bit longer and Steve showed up.
He took a look at the camper’s dire needs and says, “Why don’t you follow me back to where I work — I’m literally five minutes away.”
If that was the case, how come we didn’t go there in the first place? Anyway, we followed and left the camper and unknowingly set off on an adventure.
Like any semi-old friends do, we found us a place to eat and had a very nice belated breakfast. Or, brunch, as I hear some call it these days. We had no specific plans; we thought we’d hit the music store, Lowe’s, a couple of thrift stores, and kill the day while waiting for a call from Steve the repair guy, who’d said he thought he’d be done in a day.
And so we finished eating and got back on out the busy highway (U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte), which is not unlike a NASCAR speedway this time of year, except every few blocks you have to stop barreling and to go braking because half of Southwest Florida’s traffic lights are in Charlotte County.
I think they named it Highway 41 because there are at least that many up and down it, from Punta Gorda to North Port. And you’d think the powers that be would be thoughtful enough to synchronize all of them to afford you smooth, uninterrupted travel.
Um, no.
We were we having to stop, start, stop, start, stop start so much that I was having flashbacks to my childhood, when we played an outdoors game called “Red Light, Green Light.”
Besides that, there were people riding our bumper, tooting their horn as soon as the light turned green, and weaving between lanes wherever they could gain an inch. I was wishing Jeff’s Ford Ranger was one of those flying cars from the Jetson’s cartoons.
And then the real adventure began.
Jeff was at the wheel and said something about the weather being foggy. I was half-paying attention and answered that it looked pretty clear to me. Three dozen traffic lights, 12 lane changes and a symphony of car horn blasts later, he said, “I hate to do this, but I think I need to ask you to drive.”
Then he got my immediate and undivided attention because I remembered how he had a bad heart attack while driving three years ago. Of course, he survived, or you wouldn’t be reading this.
Thankfully, that wasn’t the reason. Turns out, he was having a lot of trouble seeing out of his one good eye (the other one is a back-up at best) and told me that he was seeing fog, had floaties blocking his sight, and that it was like looking through cheesecloth.
Meanwhile, we’re tooling down the road with 947 other cars who were dying to get wherever. Then the conversation when like this, with me trying to be hopeful and positive:
Me: Okay, just let me know when you want me to drive.
Him: I need you to drive NOW! I can’t SEE!!
Me: Just slow down so I can jump out, and tuck and roll!
Him: I’m pulling over now.
Me: Okay then, I’ll stay put.
We pulled off into somebody’s parking lot and changed seats, and I almost had to wedge the truck between passing cars so we could get back onto the road. Then I remembered that I could’ve had my very own heart attack because I’m old enough, meet the criteria, and most likely would’ve been run over like a speed bump, had I bailed out.
Long story short, I got him to two different eye doctors while we were down there and it was determined that a blood vessel had burst and needed cauterizing, which happened the following week.
I didn’t know how long he’d be basically sightless, so I offered to swing by Lowe’s (since we missed our intended stops) and get a stick of half-inch PVC and a couple of elbows to make him a white cane, as he already had the sunglasses.
He wasn’t interested.
Then, considering that there were two vehicles that needed driving home and only one of us could see, we wondered how we could get them home. I could’ve driven on a hundred yards, pulled over, and walked back to bring the other up to where we were, over and over till we were back, but if so, we probably still wouldn’t be home yet.
The Lord provided for us, in that Steve the repair guy called to say the repairs were more involved than he thought, so he’d need to keep it for awhile.
That was the best thing that happened all day (besides brunch, of course) and we left the big city in his rear-view mirror and made our way back to where we’re comfortable and safe — driving our country backroads, where all we have to contend while driving are buzzards picking at dead armadillos, bodacious pot holes, or stuff that’s fallen out of the back of pickup trucks.
As of this writing, Jeff’s eye is better, my camper is home, and we won’t be singing Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again” anytime soon!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.