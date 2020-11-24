Right about this time of year there is a considerable dent in the population of turkeys, and for a great traditional reason — Thanksgiving. It’s a time to gather with family and loved ones and eat like there’s no tomorrow, to watch football games, and to be rendered unconscious after feasting because of a nutrient known as tryptophan, which is numbingly nutritious, apparently.
But it’s also a time of year to be thankful.
I’ve always tried to subscribe to the old adage “look for the good and praise it.” Good stuff is all around us and begging to be noticed and appreciated, and if we all practiced that, this world wouldn’t be as crazy and ungrateful as it is now. What might you be thankful for?
Firstly, I’m thankful to have been raised in a Christian home. My parents weren’t perfect and they certainly didn’t have the perfect child in me (which I was shocked to discover once my siblings came along). I was nearly grown before I realized how important every nickel they could save was, and how precious the time we all spent around the supper table was. Today, we have a large Sunday dinner for the family, and I hope my children and grandchildren will carry it on with the families they have.
There wasn’t a lot my parents could afford to give us, and saving up a weekly allowance of a quarter didn’t go far, either. I thought I was getting rich by the time it had increased to 75 cents. When I could afford to, I’d put dimes in my penny loafers and after getting off the bus at the old Nocatee school, I sometimes walked across the field, through “the bungalow,” as we called it, through a weeded property past the slaughterhouse to Henry Wood’s Supermarket. There I’d get a “co-cola,” which meant it could’ve been virtually any soda, plus one of those giant pickles that came in a plastic bag. I’d walk home enjoying that, and yes, I drank all of that pickle juice, too.
I’m thankful for so many things from my childhood: swimming holes instead of pools, trees to climb, clouds to find images in, orange groves for snacks and green orange fights, camping places that are no longer available, the kinship I felt with my friends in Nocatee’s Boy Scout Troop 93, quilts that my granny and aunts made that kept me from freezing in a house with no central heat whose fireplace was boarded up long ago, fights my friends and I had with sand spurs and cow patties, for all the soda bottles I found in ditches that I cashed in for 2 cents apiece, and the list goes on.
I’m glad we had a few cows on our 10 acres that my daddy called “Beacon Ranch,” for the chickens that gave us eggs and sometimes wound up in a pot of dumplings after my granny wrung their necks, and for the gardens we had, even though I was the one pulling the plow to establish the rows in the soil. I lived in a few cities while growing up, but nothing was as meaningful as the years I spent out in the country, at the end of a 9-foot, dead-end tar road, where our property was surrounded by pastures on all four sides.
I’m grateful for what little I had, even if it meant tying a piece of string to a nail driven into the end of a mop handle that became a stick pony for me. Who cared if the horse had no head — I was too busy chasing bad guys and riding off into many a sunset.
I’m just getting started with things to be thankful for, and see that I’m about out of space. So I’ll close by encouraging you to dust off some of your memories and remember what and who meant a lot to you when you were growing up. Truly, we are all rich in our own ways, no matter how meager an upbringing we might’ve had. And nobody has enough money that I’d trade my memories for.
Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours. Enjoy your time together, and try to not let that tricky tryptophan sneak up on you.
